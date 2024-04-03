Police arrest man who allegedly punched random person in the face at TTC subway station

A man who allegedly punched a person he did not know in the face at a TTC subway station in Etobicoke last month has been arrested.

The incident happened at Islington Subway Station on March 6.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue shortly after noon that day for reports of an assault.

Investigators said two people were waiting for the subway train on the eastbound when one of them “suddenly and without provocation” punched the other in the face.

The victim went to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

On Wednesday morning, police released a photo of the suspect, 42-year-old Jeffrey Lovell, who is wanted for assault.

Later in the evening, police announced that Lovell had been arrested and charged with assault.

Police continue to ask anyone with further information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.