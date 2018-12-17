

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Three suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting in Mississauga’s Meadow Village area on Sunday night.

Police say a 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a shooting near Derry and McLaughlin roads.

The victim was not found at the scene of the shooting but in an area closer to Mavis Road at around 8:05 p.m.m according to police.

Peel paramedics said he was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police initially released suspect descriptions for three men believed to be connected to the shooting.

On Monday morning, police confirmed that all three males had been arrested.