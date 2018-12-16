

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A 22-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Mississauga’s Meadowvale Village area.

Peel police said the shooting is believed to have happened in the area of Derry and McLaughlin roads.

The victim was found at another location, closer to Mavis Road, at around 8:05 p.m.

He was transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

Police said it’s not yet clear when exactly the shooting took place.

Police said they are looking for three male suspects between the ages of 20 and 25. One of the suspects is described as black, around six-foot-two-inches tall and wearing a white hoodie. The other two suspects are described only as males with brown skin.