

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead following a suspected impaired driving collision involving a school bus in Etobicoke.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was driving in the area of Thirteenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard at around 10:50 p.m. when she crashed into a parked school bus.

A passenger of the vehicle, identified by police as a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and charges are pending against the driver.

The relationship between the passenger and the driver has not been released.

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The area was closed to traffic but has since reopened.