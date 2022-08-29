Poisoning event at Markham, Ont. restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend were sent to hospital.
In a statement to CTV News Toronto Monday, York Region confirmed it is investigating after reports several individuals became seriously ill following a meal at Delight Restaurant & BBQ, located at 1250 Castlemore Ave.
“York Region responded by immediately launching an investigation and closing the restaurant,” it said.
There are limited details on the number of patients, or what caused the adverse reactions.
Anyone who ate any food from the restaurant on Aug. 27 or Aug. 28, and is experiencing symptoms, is being encouraged to seek medical attention.
“This includes individuals who had dine-in, takeout and delivery; please throw out any leftovers or takeout from the restaurant," the statement said.
On Monday, a Toronto intensive care unit (ICU) physician Dr. Michael Warner said a memo was circulating through Greater Toronto Area ICUs warning of the incident.
Officials say the restaurant is co-operating with the investigation.
This is a developing story. More to come…
