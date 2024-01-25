Poeltl: 'Happy here and hoping to contribute to this new kind of Raptors team'
This is not the Toronto Raptors team that Jakob Poeltl re-signed with in the off-season. He's OK with that.
Poeltl was traded back to Toronto ahead of last season's NBA deadline, then the centre re-signed with the Raptors in the off-season when it was still possible that point guard Fred VanVleet would also re-up with the team.
Since then, VanVleet signed with the Houston Rockets, stalwart defender OG Anunoby was dealt to the New York Knicks and all-star Pascal Siakam, Poeltl's best friend in Toronto, was sent to the Indiana Pacers.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Although losing VanVleet, Anunoby and Siakam likely means the Raptors won't make the post-season, Poeltl's at peace with the turnover as long as Toronto plays competitive basketball.
"As long as it's not a team that’s really actively trying to tank is the thing for me. I want to play on a team that's trying to win every night," Poeltl said after practice at OVO Athletic Centre on Thursday. "Even though we had some changes, we lost some really good players, I think we're still on a course where we're trying to build around this team right now and we're not hunting for a No. 1 draft pick.
"As long as that's the case, I think I'm going to be happy here and I'm hoping to contribute to this new kind of Raptors team, this new project that we're starting."
Siakam's departure was the hardest for Poeltl emotionally.
The two were selected by Toronto in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft and played together on the Raptors' development team on their initial rookie contracts.
When Siakam was traded to Indiana on Jan. 17, Poeltl was one of the people he first spoke with and they have chatted again since then. Poeltl said Siakam seemed "pretty happy" with his arrival in Indiana.
"I was mentally prepared for it a little bit already, just because there was so many rumours, I knew it was a possibility," said Poeltl, who had been traded by the Raptors to San Antonio back in 2018, only to be returned to Toronto last season. "It didn't hit me out of nowhere, I guess. That made the process a little bit easier.
"It's still really sad for me to lose my best friend on the team."
Poeltl wasn't on the Raptors' active list when Siakam was traded. The 28-year-old Austrian has been out with an ankle injury since Jan. 7 when he awkwardly stepped on Siakam's foot during a game in Golden State against the Warriors.
The seven-foot centre was practising with Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday but is not yet ready to play in a game. Jontay Porter has been the Raptors' starting centre five times in Poeltl's place.
Poeltl has averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 36 games this season. Porter is averaging 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his 11 games with the Raptors this season, but he's only played in 22 NBA games over his career.
Toronto has gone 1-7 in the eight games since Poeltl was injured.
"I’d have to write a book to write down all the things I've learned in this short period of time," said Porter. "Every game, every matchup, it seems like I'm learning something new.
"A lot of the times it's from mistakes I'm making, which, you know, it sucks to make mistakes, but at the same time you're learning from those to not make those mistakes again in the future."
Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley will likely join Poeltl on Toronto's inactive list against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Quickley has been dealing with a right thigh contusion that has become more sore since Monday's 108-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
"We decided it's for the best for him not to practice today and we’re just going to be evaluating him day by day," said Rajakovic. "He’s coming with us on this road trip (that starts Sunday), we’ll just see when he is going to be able to join us."
Quickley is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds over 12 games with the Raptors since acquired him on Dec. 30 in the deal that sent Anunoby to the Knicks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The love of our lives': What we know about the victims of the N.W.T. plane crash
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Suspected fake Norval Morrisseau painting seized from Ontario legislature
A piece of artwork hanging in the Ontario legislature was seized by police Thursday amid allegations that it was not painted by prominent Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau as was originally claimed.
WATCH 251 vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets a 4-month sentence for defying a House Jan. 6 subpoena
Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to co-operate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to four months behind bars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP
Former justice minister and Montreal MP David Lametti says he is resigning from public office as of the end of this month. Lametti made the announcement Thursday, saying in a statement that he resigns with 'mixed emotions' but his constituents would benefit from a change.
-
Paramedics in Montreal, Laval flooded with calls due to icy conditions
The freezing rain that fell on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning led to more frequent calls for ambulance services in Montreal and Laval.
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix faces sex assault allegations
A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese in the provincial capital.
London
-
Building on parking lots, office building conversions, and a gift from local developers: Highlights from the State of the City Address
Mayor Josh Morgan touted new housing strategies and progress on the city’s homelessness strategy in his second State of the City Address on Thursday morning.
-
Two suspects in custody for 2023 east end shooting, one suspect outstanding: London police
Nearly one year after a shooting in east London, Ont. sent one person to hospital, police have laid charges against three men from Hamilton and Brantford for their alleged involvement.
-
Legal expert says questions will arise about delay in charges against hockey players in alleged sexual assault
At least one legal expert said many questions will arise in the case against five members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior Hockey team, including why police have waited so long before laying charges in a sexual assault case.
Kitchener
-
One dead after shooting in Kitchener
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Three people arrested, magic mushrooms seized from Cambridge shop
Police say they’ve charged three people and seized a large amount of psilocybin from a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge.
-
Fire at Mount Forest school
St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest is closed today after a fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Fraudsters hack contractor’s email, defraud Greater Sudbury out of $1.5M
Greater Sudbury is hoping to recover $1.5 million it believed it was sending to a city contractor, but actually landed in the hands of scam artists.
-
Warrant issued for federal offender with ties to northern Ont.
The Ontario parole enforcement squad is looking for a federal offender who is serving a sentence for drug trafficking and was last seen in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa camp counsellor accused of sexual assault against child
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old camp counsellor with sexual assault offences against a child at an Ottawa summer camp last summer.
-
Environment Canada issues another freezing rain warning for Friday
Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.
-
NCC 'remains confident' Senators will build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
The National Capital Commission says discussions with the new owner of the Ottawa Senators are proceeding with "renewed energy" on a new NHL-sized arena at LeBreton Flats.
Windsor
-
Ouellette Avenue closed for 'hazmat incident' at apartment building
Windsor fire and police are on scene of a ‘hazmat incident’ at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue.
-
Up to 25mm of rain predicted for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says heavy rainfall is possible for Windsor-Essex Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Lakeshore resident defrauded out of $370,000 in romance scam: OPP
Essex County OPP say a Lakeshore resident was bilked out of $370,000 in a romance scam involving a Toronto man.
Barrie
-
Innisfil, Ont. man wanted for homicide in B.C. arrested
South Simcoe police say they arrested a man wanted by the RCMP in British Columbia in connection with a deadly shooting near an elementary school that happened nearly two years ago.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who breached release
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help locating Cory Peterson, who it says is known to frequent Barrie and Midland, along with Sudbury, North Bay, Blind River, and Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Suspect wanted in smash-and-grab at Muskoka retail store
Provincial police are investigating a smash-and-grab at a business in Gravenhurst after a suspect allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Atlantic
-
Second system brings another round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
The Maritimes will see a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low pressure system.
-
Nova Scotia minister frustrated that unhoused people are snubbing Halifax shelter
Nova Scotia's community services minister says he's frustrated that some unhoused people aren't using a new emergency shelter in Halifax.
-
Chalmers Hospital approved for 30-day ‘critical state’ protocol that prioritizes patients waiting for nursing home bed
New Brunswick Social Development Minister Jill Green has approved the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital to prioritize its patients when nursing home beds become available.
Calgary
-
'I don't do a screening test': Premier Smith defends attendance at Tucker Carlson events amid federal criticism
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the members of the media who interview her.
-
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
-
'Near-mutiny on wing night': Smith doesn't support Calgary or Edmonton's bylaws on single-use items
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has asked her minister of municipal affairs to see if bylaws passed in Calgary and Edmonton over single-use items are a step too far.
Winnipeg
-
Father and son, 1, killed in crash with semi: RCMP
A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, families to speak about second landfill study
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is to discuss details about a report into the logistics of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women.
Vancouver
-
Man charged in fatal 2022 shooting near Surrey elementary school
Nearly two years after a fatal shooting near a Surrey, B.C., elementary school, authorities have announced charges against a suspect.
-
BC Ferries not responsible for damaged motorcycle, tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that BC Ferries is not on the hook for damages after a motorcycle fell onto its side while aboard a moving vessel.
-
Victim, suspect vehicle identified in fatal Burnaby shooting
The victim of a deadly shooting in Burnaby Tuesday night has been identified by homicide investigators.
Edmonton
-
Man, now 33, charged in 2007 homicide of Edmonton senior
Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened in Edmonton 16 years ago, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Bail hearing for accused Edmonton City Hall shooter put over
A Thursday bail hearing for the man accused of firing a gun and throwing a Molotov cocktail at Edmonton City Hall has been put over until next week.
-
Man thrown through Sherwood Park bar window after argument: RCMP
Police are looking for a person who threw a man through the window of a Sherwood Park bar earlier this month.