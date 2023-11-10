Pickup truck driver allegedly drunk and speeding in Mississauga collision that left pedestrian dead
A pickup truck driver was allegedly drunk and speeding when he struck two pedestrians in Mississauga more than two months ago, killing one of them, Peel police said.
The collision happened at the intersection of Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street on the evening of Aug. 25.
A white pickup truck was travelling east when it hit two pedestrians crossing the road, police said. The truck then collided with a tree.
One of the pedestrians, a 55-year-old woman, was pronounced dead in the hospital, while the other suffered life-altering injuries, police said.
The driver of the pickup was also transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
On Friday, police announced that they arrested the driver, 24-year-old Justin Partridge of Mississauga, on Oct. 31.
“The driver is alleged to have had a blood alcohol content that was over twice the legal limit, and that he was travelling nearly twice the posted speed limit,” police said in a news release.
Partridge has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, operation while impaired causing death (alcohol), operation while impaired causing bodily harm (alcohol) and operation while impaired (blood alcohol concentration).
He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Friday.
“This case speaks to the complexity and time required to conduct thorough major collision investigations,” Road Safety Services Insp. Tim Nagtegaal said in a statement.
“(Major Collision Bureau) investigators use a variety of investigative techniques and the latest technology to determine the cause of collisions and hold those responsible accountable when the evidence supports criminal charges.”
Police continue to ask anyone with information on the incident to contact investigators at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
From a baby pillow to electric vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW's electric vehicles, and a brush mower.
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Where to watch CTV National News' early edition with Sandie Rinaldo
Sandie Rinaldo will bring Canadians an early evening edition of CTV National News starting on Monday, highlighting key stories and events from across the country and around the world.
BREAKING More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit.
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Montreal
-
Parents anxious about safety after shootings at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Montreal lecturer filmed at Concordia clash over Israel-Hamas war has been suspended
A Université de Montréal (UdeM) lecturer has been suspended after he was involved in Wednesday's chaotic clash at Concordia University related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
London
-
'Completely unacceptable': London MP calls out those responsible for an act of vandalism at constituency office
The constituency office of London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos was splattered with red paint sometime early Friday morning, according to office staff.
-
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
Police dogs help officers track down suspect
With the assistance of the canine unit, London police were able to track down a break-in suspect in the city’s core.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two charged with murder and kidnapping of Kitchener man
Police have arrested two men for the kidnapping and murder of Jason John Brown in 2019.
-
Fireworks for Diwali? Some cities say light shows are a 'no'
Fireworks are also synonymous with Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury
A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
Antisemitic messages, gasoline found in clinical area at General Campus, Ottawa Hospital says
Ottawa police are investigating after the Ottawa Hospital said gasoline and unspecified antisemitic messages were discovered inside a clinical area at the General Campus this week.
-
Here's how OC Transpo fares compare to other transit systems in Canada
Ottawa transit riders are paying one of the most expensive fares in Canada to board the bus and the O-Train, and fares are set to increase an average of 2.5 per cent in 2024.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa in October
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased by $1 in October, with renters paying an average of $2,052 a month.
Windsor
-
Future of SafePoint remains uncertain
Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky told a gathering Friday morning she doesn't beg very often, but the issue of funding for the SafePoint consumption and treatment site warrants the ask.
-
NextStar begins hiring for production jobs
The hiring has begun for production work at Windsor’s battery plant.
-
Alleged Windsor thieves caught after trying to flee police
Chatham-Kent police say two Windsor men are facing charges after stealing items from a business’s loading dock in Tilbury.
Barrie
-
Drug dealer sentenced for his role in Wasaga Beach man's fatal overdose
A convicted drug dealer will spend eight years behind bars for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl to a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man.
-
Police investigate indecent act at Sunnidale Park in Barrie
Police are looking to identify a man accused of performing an indecent act in front of a woman at a Barrie park.
-
Driver charged for plowing through stop sign in Innisfil causing collision
Police charged an Alliston man with careless driving following a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil on Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
-
Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.
-
Cape Breton mine idle, employees laid off: sources
A Cape Breton mine has no timeline for when or if work will resume, CTV News has learned.
Calgary
-
Search underway for missing Alberta hunter, vehicle found at Bluerock Equestrian campground
Family of a missing Alberta hunter are hoping members of the public will come forward if they've seen him.
-
Calgary's 'The Cornerstone' office-to-residential building nears completion
A new office-to-residential building conversion is nearing completion on the west end of Downtown Calgary as its set to kick-start a new era of affordable housing opportunities.
-
New multicultural little library and community foodbank opens in Ogden
There's a new little library in town and this one celebrates diversity.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
-
'They're very big': group of bison spotted on the loose in southern Manitoba
A herd of bison were on the loose in southern Manitoba this week, turning heads near a small community.
-
Jordyn Reimer: Sentencing hearing continues in impaired driving case
Around 80 friends and family members filled a Winnipeg court room Friday as a sentencing hearing continued for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving that killed a 24-year-old Transcona woman.
Vancouver
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as B.C.'s South Coast braces for wicked weather
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings scheduled for Friday night, when heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the South Coast.
-
Drugs at B.C. prison 'insane' with multiple drone drops daily, says union boss
A union leader says a prison in British Columbia's Fraser Valley is experiencing an “insane” drug problem, with drones making multiple deliveries to prisoners each day.
-
B.C. officials provide update on COVID-19, influenza vaccines
B.C. health officials provided an update Friday on the number of people who have received vaccinations against influenza and COVID-19, stressing the need for people to get their shots before the peak of respiratory illness season.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Alberta to let cabinet decide on limits, rules surrounding gifts for politicians
Alberta is proposing legislation to make it easier to change dollar limits and rules surrounding gifts for elected officials.
-
Woodcroft to remain Oilers head coach through road trip: TSN
There won't be any coaching changes in Edmonton on Friday or Saturday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, despite the Oilers' loss in San Jose on Thursday night.