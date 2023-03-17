Picking up a passenger at Toronto Pearson Airport? How to avoid an $85 ticket
When an Ontario man got a notice in the mail for trespassing after picking up a relative at Pearson International Airport, he wasn’t sure if the $85 fine was real or not.
“I got this ticket out of the blue. There was nobody there when I stopped,” said Ferdous Islam of Markham.
Pearson International Airport is a busy spot with about 100,000 vehicles passing through every day. To keep traffic moving, cars are not allowed to pull over on the side of the road as they approach the airport.
Islam said his relative asked to be picked up at the airport but as Islam got closer to Pearson there was a delay so he pulled over on the side of the road leading up to the terminal.
"I pulled over for five or six minutes until such time that he needed me to come to a certain pillar number and then I proceeded,” said Islam.
Weeks later Islam got a trespass notice from Lester B. International Pearson Airport that said fines for prohibited parking amount due $85.
While Islam said he didn't see any warnings where he was parked, there are no-stopping signs posted as you approach the airport terminals and a private company uses cameras to take photos of licence plates to send you the notice.
Islam said he shouldn't have to pay the $85 because he feels he wasn't trespassing.
"This is a public property that I passed through and I’m getting a ticket from a private company saying this is trespassing. I have not gone onto to someone's private property" said Islam.
Ryan White with media relations with the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA) said in a statement that, “this program has been in place at Toronto Pearson since 2018 and is communicated on our website and regularly on Twitter. Our number one priority is the safety of everyone on airport grounds, and that includes drivers using the roadways around the terminals. Parking on the roadsides around the terminals is unsafe and increases the risk of preventable collisions.”
“The GTAA is responsible for public safety at the airport and has implemented a number of practices aimed at deterring the unsafe practice of roadside parking, including offering free Cell Phone Waiting Areas and implementing the mobile payment notice program. Signage is installed at regular intervals along the roadside at the airport notifying drivers that the roads are monitored by mobile patrols.”
“We also have wayfinding signs in place that direct drivers to the Cell Phone Waiting Areas. Private companies across Canada, and in many other countries around the world, issue similar payment notices. In Toronto Pearson’s case, this program has been implemented with the safety of all those on airport grounds in mind.”
The airport also has an Express Pass you can apply for online that allows you to have 18 minutes of free parking at the airport if you are dropping off or picking up a passenger.
Islam still feels the trespass notice is unfair.
"I think this is a cash grab there are certain ways they are trying to reach into people's pockets" said Islam.
If you get one of these trespass notices it will not affect your driver's licence or your car insurance, but if you don't pay it, it could be sent to a collections agency which could affect your credit rating.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
Montreal
-
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
-
MindGeek's new owner vows 'public and transparent ownership' after Pornhub controversy
An Ottawa lawyer used to defending people from serious criminal allegations is now hoping to write a new chapter in the story about the world's largest — and highly controversial — porn site.
-
'Slap in the face': Trans activist targeted by Quebec-funded women's rights group
A transgender activist is speaking out after a Quebec-funded women's rights group targeted her on Twitter, misgendering her repeatedly and calling her a 'violent man.'
London
-
As Thames Pool faces permanent closure — another London, Ont. pool also at flood risk
An online campaign to save Thames Pool from permanent closure is gaining momentum, however, CTV News London has learned that another public pool near the river faces similar risks from fluctuating water levels.
-
Second officer injured in Kipps Lane standoff released from hospital
The second officer injured in last weekend’s standoff on Kipps Lane has been released from hospital, London police confirmed on Friday.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
Kitchener
-
Thousands of St. Patrick's Day partiers spill into the street in Waterloo
Follow along here for live updates.
-
Eric Amaral’s death in prison deemed not suspicious
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say Eric Amaral’s death at Warkworth Institution is considered not suspicious.
-
7 victims connected to senior public school teacher charged with sexual assault, sexual interference
Waterloo regional police say there are seven victims involved in an ongoing investigation into a Kitchener senior public school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim of fatal snowmobile crash on Lake Nipissing 'always up for a good time'
CTV News has learned the identity of the 33-year-old victim in the fatal snowmobile crash Tuesday on Lake Nipissing.
-
Northern Ont. woman wins fight to have OHIP pay for surgery to remove excess skin
A review board has ruled that Ontario’s health system should pay for surgery to remove a ring of excess fat and skin a northern Ontario woman was left with following weight loss surgery.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation celebrates mining agreement, water treatment plant
Biigtigong Nishnaabeg -- a northern Ontario First Nation community situated between Wawa and Thunder Bay near Highway 17 – has much to celebrate on a snowy winter Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police unions defend use of 'thin blue line' symbol
Ottawa's police unions are standing by officers' use of the 'thin blue line' symbol on hockey jerseys after it sparked backlash, and say those opposed to the symbol are trying to 'push personal agendas' and create division between police and the community.
-
St. Patrick's Day turns Ottawa green with celebrations and traditions
The luck of the Irish was celebrated in Ottawa on Friday as pubs opened early and filled up quickly.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex continues to benefit from battery plant
“When you think about the level of diligence a company like Stellantis or LG does before they locate a facility anywhere, for them to have selected Windsor for their new production facilities really says a lot about the community,” said Ron Harker, President of Convoy Technologies.
-
IN PICTURES: St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Windsor-Essex
Many residents and pets were decked out in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor, Ont., on Friday.
-
Nine replica firearms recovered after standoff in Walkerville
Windsor police recovered nine replica firearms and arrested a suspect after a lengthy standoff at a home in Walkerville.
Barrie
-
Family remembers Collingwood senior killed in purse-snatching assault
The family of a Collingwood, Ont. woman who died after being knocked to the ground during a purse snatching four years ago got a little closer to justice as the man who admitted robbing the senior pleaded guilty on Thursday to criminal negligence causing her death.
-
Edmonton officer's deaths in the line of duty rocks policing community here at home
Local police officials are heartbroken after the shooting deaths of two Edmonton police constables on Thursday in the line of duty, the sixth and seventh deaths of officers across Canada in the last six months.
-
Investigators lay kidnapping charge in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a Brampton woman with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation.
Atlantic
-
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
-
Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man
The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.
Calgary
-
EPS deaths: Police release timeline of events that lead to death of 2 officers
Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
'Clearly he did not have a legally purchased firearm': Smith speaks out amid deaths of Edmonton officers
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she hopes investigators can determine how the suspect who allegedly shot and killed two Edmonton police officers got the gun that was used.
Winnipeg
-
'Toxic drug supply is killing our relatives': Animal tranquillizer found in overdose death reports in Winnipeg
An animal tranquillizer is making its way into Winnipeg’s street drug supply. Xylazine - also known as zombie drug - has been found in toxicology reports of three people who have died of an overdose.
-
Icy roads prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Winter weather and icy roads have caused highway closures in parts of Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police lay sexual assault charges in three incidents
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a male in connection with three sexual assaults in Winnipeg, including one where the victim was 11 years old.
Vancouver
-
'Driving is a privilege. It is not a right': B.C. judge cracks down on man with 60 convictions
A B.C. man is facing a harsh sentence of eight months in prison, a year of house arrest and a three-year driving ban, over his latest driving charges on a list of dozens spanning 33 years.
-
Lawyer who received 22-month prison sentence resigns from B.C. law society
A B.C. lawyer who was sentenced to 22 months in prison last year for his participation in efforts to deceive Canadian immigration authorities has agreed to resign from the provincial law society.
-
B.C. premier 'troubled' by alleged Chinese meddling in Vancouver election, seeks CSIS briefing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he's “very troubled” by allegations of Chinese interference in Vancouver's municipal elections last year and he's asked Canada's intelligence agency for a briefing.
Edmonton
-
EPS deaths: Police release timeline of events that lead to death of 2 officers
Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
Death of baby girl a homicide, Edmonton police say
The Edmonton police homicide unit is investigating the death of an infant.