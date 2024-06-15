TORONTO
Toronto

Peterborough police searching for suspect after woman wounded in 'targeted' shooting

Peterborough Police
Share

Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with what they’re calling a “targeted” shooting.

Peterborough Police Service (PPS) said on June 15, just after midnight, a woman attended Peterborough Regional Health Centre suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was then flown to a Toronto hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPS at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News