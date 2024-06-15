Peterborough police searching for suspect after woman wounded in 'targeted' shooting

Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with what they’re calling a “targeted” shooting.

Peterborough Police Service (PPS) said on June 15, just after midnight, a woman attended Peterborough Regional Health Centre suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was then flown to a Toronto hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPS at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.