Peterborough man charged after allegedly 'screaming' homophobic slurs, burning Pride flag

A 48-year-old man from Peterborough is facing several charges after allegedly uttering homophobic slurs and burning a Pride flag.

The incident, which police have classified as a hate crime, happened in the early morning hours of June 28.

Peterborough Police Service (PPS) said at about 1:40 a.m. they received a call about a man with a Pride flag who was “screaming homophobic slurs outside of a building toward an apartment.” They said that he was then seen burning the flag, but returned to his residence when confronted.

The complainant called back with more information around 8 p.m. and officers attended the residence, PPS said.

Police said that officers learned that an online report had been filed, but not processed, regarding the Pride flag, which was allegedly taken from another neighbour.

As a result of the investigation, an unnamed 48-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with one count each of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and mischief under $5,000 as well as two counts each of criminal harassment - threatening conduct and fail to comply with probation.

Police said that the accused is currently bound by two probation orders with the conditions to “keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not utter words or wear clothing or hold signs that express, have or depict any racial, ethnic, antisemitic, homophobic slurs and/or threats of violence or death while in any public places or places where (he) can be overheard by members of the public.”

He was held in custody and appeared in court on June 29.