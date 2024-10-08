TORONTO
Toronto

    • Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions

    Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrives at a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct.3, 2023. Nygard has requested bail as he appeals his sexual assault convictions in Toronto and the prison sentence he received last month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrives at a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct.3, 2023. Nygard has requested bail as he appeals his sexual assault convictions in Toronto and the prison sentence he received last month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Share

    Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail as he appeals his sexual assault convictions in Toronto and an 11-year prison sentence.

    An Ontario Court of Appeal judge dismissed the bail application, saying that Nygard's appeal appears to be "weak" and that he presents a flight risk as he faces charges in other jurisdictions.

    The 83-year-old Nygard was convicted of four counts of sexual assault last year after multiple women came forward with allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

    The judge who presided over the trial said Nygard’s time behind bars would work out to a little less than seven years after accounting for time already spent in custody.

    The notice of appeal Nygard’s lawyers filed in court last month argues that his sentence is "excessive" and that the trial judge made several errors, including admitting the testimony of clinical psychologist Lori Haskell on the effects of trauma.

    In dismissing Nygard's bail application, the Appeal Court judge also said that public confidence in the administration of justice would be undermined if Nygard is released from custody.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News