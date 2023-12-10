Person shot in parking lot of Mississauga nightclub

Police in Peel Region are investigating after a person was shot in the parking lot of a nightclub early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were called to the scene just after 2:30 a.m.

Police said one victim, who was transported to hospital prior to their arrival at the scene, was shot several times. They are listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area or anyone with information is asked to contact PRP at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.