    • Person shot in parking lot of Mississauga nightclub

    Police in Peel Region are investigating after a person was shot in the parking lot of a nightclub early Sunday morning.

    The shooting happened near Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road in Mississauga.

    Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were called to the scene just after 2:30 a.m.

    Police said one victim, who was transported to hospital prior to their arrival at the scene, was shot several times. They are listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

    A suspect fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan, police said.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone who was in the area or anyone with information is asked to contact PRP at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

