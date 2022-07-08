People flock to cafés scouring for internet during massive Rogers outage

People are scrambling to find internet access amid a massive Rogers outage Friday morning that is affecting wireless, cable and internet customers across the country.

The outage started around in the early hours Friday morning prompting companies, emergency service and governmental institutions to issue announcements about service delays and cancellations.

Due to the outage, cafés and restaurants across the province are bustling and have turned into makeshift office spaces as people rush to find internet access.

In Canada today, @Starbucks takes @rogers spot on list of biggest internet service providers. pic.twitter.com/O8rhDVGAW5 — John Tobin (@johntobin) July 8, 2022

In Toronto, people unable to get a seat inside cramped cafés, could be seen hovering around the shops in hopes of being connected. Some people even sat on the concrete outside in order to work and complete school assignments.

Rogers customers packing cafe with that sweet Bell hookup pic.twitter.com/Iu1jHuIVa7 — Matt Bubbers (@mattbubbers) July 8, 2022

“I went to Starbucks and they were out, and then I went to this little great café and they have Wi-Fi,” one Toronto resident told CTV News Toronto on Friday morning.

Belo dia pra ficar 100% incomunicável pq a Rogers morreu tem horas e não volta. E a Starbucks tá assim do lado de fora kk pic.twitter.com/W5VS5EWVyZ — Carol (@mermaidka) July 8, 2022

People on social media reported massive lines at Starbucks and other cafés. Some café employees expressed relief at not working today and dealing with the massive croweds.

Rogers is down. So many people at Starbucks to use the internet. Dang, thank goodness I don't have work today. — Andrea (@ixxvja_) July 8, 2022

In addition to the crowds, several of the cafés are also struggling with accepting payments due to the Rogers’ outage impacting credit and debit services.

“It’s hectic you know, we have the square reader we’re trying to connect it, it’s not working for any interact purchases,” one café worker told CTV news Toronto.

For those who can read this, please bring cash with you when going to your local stores/cafes. A lot of them have been hit with this Rogers outage.#BuyLocal #RogersOutage — Brendan OhUiginn (@BOhUiginn) July 8, 2022

GO Transit issued a Tweet on Friday morning, saying fares cannot be purchased using debit and credit cards, and that their e-tickets may not be available.

rogers outage affects starbucks POS, rip pic.twitter.com/HeLLQgMg0R — josh (fides’ husband) (@joshua_concon) July 8, 2022

Rogers issued a Tweet Friday apologizing for the outage.

“On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up,” the telecommunications giant said.