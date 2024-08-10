'People are so desperate to keep their rent affordable': What you need to know about rent strikes in Toronto
As rent prices have risen in Toronto, instances of tenants withholding rent in protest have become more common.
It’s called a “rent strike” and it is a practice that has gained widespread attention in the city in recent years, as the cost of a one-bedroom apartment surged to nearly $2.500.
In some cases, tenants use rent strikes to bring attention to poor conditions in their buildings. But for most, it’s a tool used to protest larger rent increases.
Sometimes rent strikes drag on for weeks or months but in other cases they can go for more than a year, in part due to a backlog of cases before the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB)
“It comes with the risk of eviction and landlords often try to criminalize it,” lawyer Samuel Mason, who has worked as a tenant rights lawyer for six years, both with Parkdale Community Legal Services and the Tenant Lawyer Professional Corporation, told CP24.com. “Landlords try to persecute tenants engaged in this type of organizing. … The social cost of what they’re doing, they do not want it to be known.”
A rally organized by Thorncliffe Park tenants on a year-long rent strike was held on April 28 in the east Toronto neighbourhood. (Phil Zigman/photo)
Mason said that tenants, most often working-class ones, choose to stage a rent strike with the intention of making a strong statement and it usually has to do with them disagreeing with a landlord’s application to increase the rent significantly above what is permitted annually by the province.
Every year, the Ontario government sets a guideline rent increase for the following year for rent-controlled units, those that are first occupied before Nov. 15, 2018.
In 2024, landlords are permitted to raise the rent by 2.5 per cent. This is the same amount that was permitted in 2023. The year before that, the provincially-approved rent increase was 1.2 per cent.
Any rent increase above the set amount requires approval from the LTB.
According to the Residential Tenancies Act, above guideline increases (AGI) can be granted when a landlord’s costs for municipal taxes and charges have gone up by an “extraordinary” amount, when the renovations, repairs, replacements or new additions to their building or individual units are deemed to be “extraordinary or significant,” or when a landlord’s costs for security services increase.
Some of the other reasons why tenants may go on a rent strike is because they feel that their landlord is not properly maintaining their building or because they believe that their landlord has undertaken a series of unfair evictions, Mason said.
“Landlords will go to great lengths to get people to move out. They are prepared to evict tenants so they can find someone who will pay more, which will in turn increase their property values,” he said.
From a legal perspective, Mason said that tenants enter into an agreement with their landlord to pay rent in exchange for housing, however that contract comes with what is known as a “security of tenure,” which means that tenants can expect to not be evicted arbitrarily.
He said that a significant AGI can be the reason why tenants who are already struggling to make ends meet could end up living in poverty and see their quality of like decrease or even end up homeless. He said that this practice is essentially a roundabout way to unfairly evict tenants, to compromise their right to security of tenure.
“For some families, (an AGI) will be devastating because they will be evicted,” he said, adding tenants often feel no other option but to go on a rent increase to make their voices heard.
“People are so desperate to keep their rent affordable because the consequences are so real.”
Two young people hold a sign that reads, 'Stop Raising Rents,' at an apartment building in northwest Toronto. (Sean Leathong/CTV News)
Tenants who withhold their rent may receive an eviction notice from their landlord for non-payment of rent, even if they’re one day late.
The document that may be issued to tenants is known as an N4, a notice to end a tenancy early for non-payment of rent.
Tenants, however, have the right to challenge this notice and can refuse to comply with it if they disagree with the “details, substance, or purpose of it,” Mason noted.
A landlord who wishes to pursue an eviction is entitled to file an application for a hearing at the LTB, which could take a number of months to happen. Mason said that the tribunal has a track record of favouring eviction cases and moving them up the queue, especially when it comes to AGI matters, notably in cases when tenants have taken collective action.
Even if a tenant is ordered to vacate their unit on the basis of unpaid rent, the order becomes void if they pay the rent they owe before an ordered tenancy termination date, which usually includes the landlord’s filing fee, he noted.
Mason also said that tenants ordered to vacate their unit have the right to appeal their eviction at the LTB on the grounds of an error in law.
Tenants who are evicted for non-payment of rent should note that they still owe the unpaid rent to the landlord, which also includes the amount of any granted AGIs retroactive to when they were applied for by the landlord.
A previous action held by Lawrence West tenants can be seen above. (YSWTU)
Tenants 'obliged to pay their rent,' says real estate lawyer
Despite how common rent strikes might seem, Long-time real estate lawyer Bob Aaron says tenant simply do not have the legal right to arbitrarily decide that they will no longer pay for housing.
“A tenant is obliged to pay their rent,” he said, pointing to the agreed upon terms of their least or monthly tenancy agreement.
“Under the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) you have to pay rent – full stop. … It’s illegal to refuse to pay the rent.”
And while tenants are required by law to pay their rent in exchange for a roof over their head, he noted that landlords must also obey and are governed by the RTA, city bylaws and health regulations as well as the terms of the lease.
“The units must be fit for habitation, must have running water and heat in the winter, and not be unsafe,” said Aaron, who has practiced real estate law for more than five decades.
Aaron urged tenants who have concerns about their state of their housing to contact their municipality, which has the power to issue orders when housing-related bylaws and regulations are not being followed. Those inspections and orders must also be done and issued in much more timely way, he added.
Landlords, meanwhile, have and should exercise their right to evict tenants who do not pay their rent, said Aaron.
He said rent strikes are essentially tactic that is used to bring bad publicity to landlord and/or pressure them to cave and withdraw their applications for an above-guideline rent increase. However, he noted that they can also cause significant financial hardship to property owners.
Instead of placing blame on one side or the other, Aaron called on the Ontario government to take swifter action to address the concerns of both tenants and landlords so that it doesn’t come to the point where tenants feel that they have no other option but to withhold their rent. He also said that it makes no sense for the LTB’s eviction process to take nine to 12 months.
“It’s a disaster and the Ontario government should be ashamed of itself for denying access to justice to landlords and tenants,” said Aaron, adding the process put in place by the LTB to essentially hold unpaid rent in trust doesn’t sit well with him.
“Where’s the jurisdiction, the legal authority for holding the proceeds of a rent strike? I think that’s outrageous.”
A rally organized by Thorncliffe Park tenants on a year-long rent strike was held on April 28 in the east Toronto neighbourhood. (Phil Zigman/photo)
100s of tenants are currently witholding their rent in Toronto
In Toronto’s west end, tenants in at least four apartment buildings are currently on a rent strike, with at least one of those actions dating back to last June.
Dozens of renters in three high-rise apartment buildings in East York’s Thorncliffe Park area have also been withholding their rent for more than year due to what they say are unfair AGI applications.
The landlord of those buildings has defended the rent increases as necessary to pay for structural building exterior and balcony restoration, lighting retrofit, and booster pump replacement.
“I think the fact that there are so many rent strikes speaks to how dire the housing situation is for tenants,” said Chiara Padovani, who is the co-chair of the York South-Weston Tenants Union (YSWTU), which is an umbrella organization that represents tenant groups at 13 buildings.
“The fact that people are exploring this kind of actions say a lot. … The intention isn’t to break the law, but to take collection action.”
She said that a lease needs to be viewed as a two-way agreement where tenants pay their rent, but landlords must also ensure that the buildings are safe and decent, and that the rent is stable.
“What we’re seeing is those parts of the agreement are not being followed through,” she said, adding YSWTU’s goal is to help educate and empower tenants when they choose to take this collective action.
“A rent strike is a coordinated, planned action and the strength of this action is in the numbers. … Tenants can only be exploited so far before they draw a line in the sand.”
Padovani noted that YSWTU works with a legal team to help those on rent strike navigate the process and understand their rights, and also ensure that landlords follow the law.
Mason said that’s a good idea, adding it’s important for tenants who choose to take this action to have good legal advice and to understand their rights as landlords can get quite aggressive and may try to intimidate them.
In the interim, the tenants of all of the aforementioned buildings have been ordered by the LTB to pay their rent to the board, which is holding the funds in trust until the matter is resolved.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hundreds of thousands of customers lose power in Quebec as heavy rain hammers province
Nearly half a million households were in the dark Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby wreaked havoc on southern Quebec.
No 'vaccine bans' coming to Alberta despite podcast comments
The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.
In years following legalization, Canada had world's fastest-growing rate of MAID deaths, says report
In its first full year in practice, 2,838 patients died by MAID. The most recent government data shows 13,241 Canadians died by MAID in 2022, accounting for 4.1 per cent of all deaths in the country that year.
'People are so desperate to keep their rent affordable': What you need to know about rent strikes in Toronto
As rent prices have risen in Toronto, instances of tenants withholding rent in protest have become more common.
Cringy moves and a white b-girl's durag prompt questions about Olympic breaking's authenticity
From the Australian b-girl with the meme-worthy 'kangaroo' dance move to the silver-medal winning Lithuanian in a durag, breaking's Olympic debut had a few moments that raised questions from viewers about whether the essence of the hip-hop art form was captured at the Paris Games.
In Las Vegas, Kamala Harris sees a chance to improve her odds of winning
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is working to make Nevada look like less of a political gamble in November's election.
Philippine military says Chinese air force jets endangered its patrol plane with flares, risky moves
The Philippine military chief condemned Saturday what he said was the provocative actions of two Chinese air force aircraft that executed a dangerous maneuver and dropped flares in the path of a Philippine air force plane on routine patrol in the South China Sea.
Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris
As Donald Trump adjusts to the reality of his new race against Kamala Harris, his campaign is counting on younger male voters to give him the edge in November in a presidential contest they insist is his to lose.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Tropical storm Debby remnants brings significant rainfall to Montreal, Eastern Canada
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
-
Power outages result in boil water advisory on Montreal's South Shore
Power outages on Montreal's South Shore caused a drop in pressure following a technical issue, which resulted in a boil water advisory being issued in several cities and boroughs.
-
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Ottawa
-
Sun, cloud, rain, park closures in the forecast for Ottawa Saturday
Though the heavy rainfall warning has ended in the capital, the rain is expected to come back Saturday afternoon.
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK What do the July jobs numbers mean for the Ottawa economy?
Ottawa saw some growth in its overall jobs numbers in July, according to Statistics Canada, but also saw an uptick in the unemployment rate.
-
Driver caught smoking cannabis on Highway 416 in Grenville, Ont. facing charges: OPP
A driver is facing charges following a traffic stop on Highway 416 in Grenville, Ont. Friday evening, the Ontario Provincial Police said.
Northern Ontario
-
Truck towing OPP cruiser collides with tractor-trailer on Hwy. 11 near Callander, driver charged
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
-
U.S. driver on Hwy. 17 struggled to maintain lane, had open bottle of whisky
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
-
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
-
Police say no risk to public safety as they search for two armed suspects
A youth was sprayed with a noxious substance on Friday, setting off a search for two armed people.
London
-
London’s carbon emissions higher than when council declared a climate emergency five years ago
A progress report on the Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP) reveals that total amount of greenhouse gas emissions from London in 2023 were higher than in 2019 when council declared a climate emergency.
-
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
'Tour di Via Italia' returns to Windsor's Little Italy Saturday
The annual Tour di Via Italia cycling races return to Erie Street Saturday morning with world-class competitors riding the 1.7 km circuit for the 64th year.
-
Meet a crew of volunteers cleaning up Lake St. Clair, one log at a time
A dedicated team of volunteers has taken on the task of cleaning floating debris out of Lake St. Clair -- sparing boaters from costly damage and potential injury.
Barrie
-
Police and K9 flooded Springwater Twp. in search for wanted man
A heavy police presence flooded the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams searched for a male suspect in the area.
-
Day 2 of Boots and Hearts in full swing
On Friday, Taylor Rae kicked off day two of Boots and Hearts.
-
Store break-in and impaired driving: Man arrested twice in 24 hours
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
Winnipeg
-
'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
-
'Don’t assume it won’t happen to you': Student warns drivers after car theft
A post-secondary student is warning car owners after her vehicle was stolen less than two days after she moved to Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba First Nation files lawsuit asking for land back, claims The Forks is 'unceded territory'
A Manitoba First Nation is filing a lawsuit against the city of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba, and the federal government, alleging that land, including The Forks, is the unceded territory of their nation.
Atlantic
-
Man allegedly left urine, garbage at Antigonish mosque entrance: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”
-
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
-
Tastes of l’Acadie: Congrès Mondial Acadien shines light on local businesses
Nova Scotia is ready to welcome Acadians from around the world as celebrations for the 2024 Congrès Mondial Acadien (CMA) begin Saturday.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Edmonton
-
Alberta closing long COVID clinics, patients worry what's next
Three Alberta clinics treating people with long COVID are closing, leaving some patients worried for what's next.
-
Man wanted in connection with killings in Edmonton, Calgary arrested in N.Y.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.
-
QEII closed south of Edmonton after rollover that sent teen to hospital
A teenage girl was taken to hospital on Friday after a serious crash on the QEII.
Calgary
-
Mayor hopes Calgary's upcoming water restrictions will have 'no impact' on businesses
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.
-
No 'vaccine bans' coming to Alberta despite podcast comments
The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.
-
Philippine military says Chinese air force jets endangered its patrol plane with flares, risky moves
The Philippine military chief condemned Saturday what he said was the provocative actions of two Chinese air force aircraft that executed a dangerous maneuver and dropped flares in the path of a Philippine air force plane on routine patrol in the South China Sea.
Regina
-
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made its sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Sask. Party and NDP offer dueling positions on new job numbers
The Sask. Party and the NDP are weighing in on economic issues less than three months before voters head to the polls.
-
Calgary man charged after Sask. Highway Patrol seized 8.75 million unstamped cigarettes
A 25-year-old Calgary man has been charged after Saskatchewan Highway Patrol seized 8.75 million cigarettes following the inspection of a semi along Highway 1 near Swift Current earlier this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Advocates join together to call for change inside Sask. prisons
Saskatchewan advocates and non-profits are joining together to call for the prevention of in-custody deaths as part of a national solidarity movement.
-
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted at Saskatoon Ex
A 25-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after a teenage girl was assaulted at the Saskatoon exhibition.
-
Sask. potash giant urges 'timely resolution' as Canada's rail workers cleared to walk off the job
A federal labour tribunal has deemed rail workers non-essential, opening the door to a strike in under two weeks that could bring Canada’s supply chain screeching to a halt.
Vancouver
-
Mount Seymour Little League team turns heads at Junior League Baseball World Series
The 2024 Junior League Baseball World Series is over for the Mount Seymour Little League team. But the North Vancouver all-star squad made its mark on and off the diamond.
-
'We lost our baby': Family remembers Chilliwack crash victims
Friday would have been Layna Brown's 40th birthday. Instead, it was a day family members spent at B.C. Children's Hospital, as her eight-year-old son Tristan Dyck fights for his life.
-
Vancouver School Board chair speaks out on ABC departure
This week, Vancouver School Board chair Victoria Jung decided enough was enough – and walked away from ABC.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
-
Jessica Berglund appointed as new chief civilian director of B.C. police watchdog
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
-
Fire at Nanaimo restaurant likely intentionally set: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo say a fire that damaged a downtown restaurant early Friday morning was most likely set intentionally.