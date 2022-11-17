Peel police arrest man in alleged 'romance scam,' believe there are more victims

A Brampton man has been arrested after allegedly receiving over $10,000 in a “romance scam,” and police believe there may be more victims.

In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said an older adult victim sent money to the suspect to allegedly pay off their legal fees and medical bills, “all with the promise to one-day meet in person.”

After speaking with their family, police said the victim realized they were the target of a “romance scam.”

According to police, the victim only communicated with the suspect electronically and never met them in person.

The suspect allegedly received more than $10,000 through electronic transfer methods.

The scam, police said, lasted for months during 2020 and into 2021.

An arrest has been made in connection with the investigation.

Brampton resident Alex Jana, 64, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released on an undertaking and will appear in a Brampton court on Jan. 9, 2023.

“The Fraud Bureau is dedicated to protecting individuals, groups, and vulnerable persons in our community. Our most vulnerable population is targeted, manipulated, and taken advantage of in many fraud-related cases for the fraudster's profit,” police wrote in the news release.

Investigators believe that there may be more victims within the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

“Peel Regional Police would like to remind our residents that scammers will use any means necessary to convince you that their requests are legitimate. Protect yourself and always avoid sending money or personal information to someone you haven’t met,” they wrote.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453-3311, ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).