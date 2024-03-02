TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Markham

    Police are on the scene of a collision in Markham on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Police are on the scene of a collision in Markham on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
    A male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Saturday night.

    The collision occurred on Woodbine Avenue, north of Steeles Avenue East.

    The pedestrian was originally taken to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday night, however the victim's condition has stabilized since then, according to police. 

    It was not immediately known if the driver involved remained at the scene.

    Police have closed Woodbine Avenue in both directions from Steelcase Road West to Idema Road.

