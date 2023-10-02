Toronto

    • Pedestrian struck, injured in Brampton collision

    Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics) Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)

    A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a driver of a vehicle collided with them in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

    According to Peel police, the collision took place at Main and English streets just before 2:30 p.m.

    The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

    Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene in the aftermath of the crash.

    Main Street is currently closed northbound at English as police investigate.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News