Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Summerhill sustains critical injuries: paramedics

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Summerhill early Friday morning has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at Yonge Street and Alcorn Avenue near Summerhill Station sometime after midnight.

Toronto paramedics tell CP24 that one adult male was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police say the vehicle remained on scene after the collision.

Road closures in the area have since lifted.

