    Suspect sought after fatal slashing in downtown Toronto

    The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a man who was found in life-threatening condition near Shuter Street in downtown Toronto on Saturday succumbed to his injuries in hospital. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a man who was found in life-threatening condition near Shuter Street in downtown Toronto on Saturday succumbed to his injuries in hospital. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man was slashed in downtown Toronto on Sunday.

    The Toronto Police Service said it responded to reports of an assault just before 10:30 a.m. in the Dalhousie and Shuter Street area. Responding officers found a man in life-threatening condition. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Investigators later described the assault as a slashing. No further details have been released.

    Police say they are searching for male suspect. He is described a six-feet-tall with a large build, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and rolling luggage westbound on Shuter Street.

    A homicide investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information contact them.

    With files from CP24's Beatrice Vaisman.

