Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in North York seriously injured

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a TTC bus in North York Sunday morning.

It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue.

Toronto Paramedic Services tell CP24 the adult male pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries following the collision.

COLLISION:

Bathurst St + Steeles Av West

10:21am

- TTC bus + pedestrian involved

- Police are on scene investigating@TorontoMedics are transporting pedestrian to hospital

- S/B Bathurst is blocked, consider alternate routes of travel @TTCnotices#GO1965274

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 9, 2022

Police are on scene investigating the incident. The southbound lanes at Bathurst Street are blocked as a result and motorists in the area are encouraged to used alternate routes.

As well, the 7 Bathurst bus route has been diverted, according to a TTC spokesperson.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.