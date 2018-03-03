Pedestrian struck and killed near Cedarbrae Mall
Police tape is shown on scene following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the intersection of Daphne Road and Greencedar Circuit.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 8:37AM EST
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near the Cedarbrae Mall in Scarborough on Friday night has succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the intersection of Daphne Road and Greencedar Circuit, which is near Lawrence Avenue and Markham Road.
The victim was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but later succumbed to their injuries.
It is 11th pedestrian to be fatally struck by a vehicle in the City of Toronto this year and third this week.
On Wednesday, Mayor John Tory called the preponderance of pedestrian deaths a crisis and said that the city cannot let the “carnage continue.”
Those remarks were made in the wake of Grade 6 student Duncan Xu being fatally struck by a vehicle shortly after leaving Kennedy Public School the day before.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Friday night’s collision.