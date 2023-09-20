Toronto

    • Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Vaughan

    A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File) A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File)

    A pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a driver in Vaughan on Wednesday.

    The collision happened at Highway 7 and Roybridge Gate, York Regional Police said in a tweet published just before 8:30 p.m. The driver remained on scene, they said.

    Police are warning drivers of delays in the area.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News