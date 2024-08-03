TORONTO
Toronto

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by alleged impaired driver in Little Jamaica

Police are on the scene of a collision that left a pedestrian seriously injured on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CP24) Police are on the scene of a collision that left a pedestrian seriously injured on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CP24)
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Toronto’s Little Jamaica early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Glenholme Avenue, east of Dufferin Street, at 1:40 a.m. for a collision.

Toronto police said a 39-year-old man was driving a 2024 Honda Civic westbound when he struck a 24-year-old man at the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police told CP24 that the driver was arrested and charged for allegedly being impaired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

