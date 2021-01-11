TORONTO -- An 80-year-old man hit by a car last week in Hamilton, Ont., has died from his injuries.

Hamilton Police say the man was hit while in a city crosswalk just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Police say he did not have the right of way when he was crossing.

The man was taken to hospital and died Sunday.

Officers from the collision reconstruction unit are leading the investigation.

Police say the driver is co-operating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.