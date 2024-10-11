Pedestrian critical after truck crashes through fence in Whitby, lands in swimming pool

A pedestrian is in critical condition after a driver struck them with their pickup truck before careening into a residential fence and ending up in a backyard swimming pool.

Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. near Rossland Road East and Fencerow Drive in Whitby.

At that time, the driver of the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a pedestrian. Video captured by the CP24 chopper showed that the driver of the vehicle then crashed through the fences of two homes and ended up in a in-ground swimming pool.

The pedestrian was transported to a Toronto-area trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, adding that the driver is out of the vehicle and the pool.

It’s unclear what preceded the crash and what injuries, if any, the driver sustained.

Police said the intersection has been closed as an investigation gets underway.