Paul Bernardo transfer: How correctional services prepared for public reaction
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto through a Freedom of Information request reveal that staff acknowledged Bernardo’s transfer would “probably generate media attention” nearly half a year before it took place, and before the transfer was confirmed.
“Media and public interest remain high to date,” an email sent on Jan. 9 by a senior CSC media relations advisor reads.
“Mr. Bernardo has had two parole hearings, in October 2018 and June 2021, both of which generated considerable attention from the media, the victims and the public in general.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The 62-year-old killer is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the kidnap, rape, torture and murder of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s. He was also convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tammy Homolka.
He was, and remains, designated as a dangerous offender.
For about a decade, Bernardo has been serving his sentence at Millhaven Institution near Kingston–a maximum security prison. On May 29, he was loaded into a vehicle and driven 4.5 hours non-stop to La Macaza Institution in Quebec.
The medium-security prison had been holding a bed for him since May 15, an April email shows.
Paul Bernardo is shown in this courtroom sketch during Ontario court proceedings via video link in Napanee, Ont., on October 5, 2018. The Correctional Service of Canada is set to unveil the results of a review into the controversial transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Banning
According to a February transfer assessment, also obtained by CTV News Toronto, Millhaven Management, the Security Intelligence Department and the Case Management Team–a group that assesses and supervises offenders during their sentence–“believe that this proposed transfer may draw less negative attention if it is out of the region where the index offences occurred.”
They noted in the report there are no viable alternatives in Ontario for Bernardo’s transfer.
DRAFT MESSAGING TIMELINE
A February email sent to Kirstan Gagnon, the assistant commissioner in the communications and engagement sector of the CSC, suggests the agency had prepared some lines for Bernardo’s transfer to a medium-security prison in August 2022 and that those same lines could be reused.
A series of revised “anticipatory media lines” were provided in a Feb. 28 email that would address questions relating to transfers and security classification assessments more generally. At this point, no firm date for the transfer had been confirmed.
The messaging contained technical details on the type of assessment the offender went through and when offenders are transferred. No specific case information was included.
On March 2, someone within the minister of public safety’s office reached out to CSC saying they were hearing that Bernardo would be transferred shortly. The name of the staffer has been redacted.
Emails sent between Correctional Services Canada (CSC) and the Ministry of Public Safety in early March. The emails of the CSC staff have been blacked out by CTV News Toronto.
The ministry’s office later asked for clarification about whether transfers are announced publicly.
In response, a communications manager within the CSC said that while transfers are not announced publicly, “there’s always a chance that it’s known, so we prepped messaging.” The same February talking points were then sent to their office.
MONTH OF TRANSFER
Emails about potential media queries picked up in late May days ahead of Bernardo’s physical transfer.
On May 23, Gagnon received an email from a colleague saying new “proposed messaging” had been cleared by their legal department.
The talking points were divided into subheads, including “top level,” “cascading security levels,” and “transfers.” The statements were a bit less technical than what was first proposed in February and further highlighted that public safety was taken into consideration.
The messaging make it clear that nothing has changed in relation to Bernardo’s sentence. It also included a statement on how difficult an inmate transfer can be for the victims, and messaging to use “if pressed” on whether the offender would eventually be transferred to a minimum-security prison.
This messaging was then sent to the Privy Council’s Office of the federal government on May 25. It was also received by staff within the Minister of Public Safety’s office.
The Prime Minister’s Office communications team was briefed the following morning, emails suggest.
Between May 30 and June 2, media requests began to flood CSC’s inboxes. No one confirmed, in email, that Bernardo had been transferred just days earlier.
One specific paragraph was circulated the most:
“Public safety is the paramount consideration in every decision made by the Correctional Service of Canada. While we cannot comment on the specifics of an offender’s case, we assure the public that this offender continues to be incarcerated in a secure institution, with appropriate security perimeters and controls in place. It is important to note that this offender is serving an indeterminate sentence, which means that there is no end date to their sentence.”
WHEN WERE VICTIMS NOTIFIED?
The family members of Bernardo’s victims were notified the morning of the transfer. The script for the conversation, which was redacted in the documents obtained by CTV News Toronto, was finalized on May 25.
An email sent on May 26 indicated concern about the “optics of notifying victims prior to the transfer occurring.” The staffer, who works within the CSC’s communications and executive services branch, noted that existing policy supports notification after the transfer is complete.
“My concern is that other victims may question why these particular victims were given advance notice,” the email reads. “I understand the compassion and decision making of this particular case, however, I want to be able to position the VSU (Victim Services Unit) to defend the potential questions arising from other victims.”
A review of the CSC’s decision to transfer Bernardo, released Thursday, found the branch went “above policy” to notify victims. However, it also said that additional steps should have been taken to provide “more proactive and meaningful discussions.”
Emails indicate that everyone except the lawyer for the victims’ families was notified by 1 p.m. on May 29.
Bernardo arrived at La Macaza Institution around the same time.
Toronto Top Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life as, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
A crucial system of ocean currents is heading for a collapse that 'would affect every person on the planet'
A vital system of ocean currents could collapse within a few decades if the world continues to pump out planet-heating pollution, scientists are warning – an event that would be catastrophic for global weather and 'affect every person on the planet.'
Canada shows its mettle with wild comeback win over Ireland at Women's World Cup
It's early days at the FIFA Women's World Cup, but Canada showed its mettle Wednesday in a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland that signalled the Olympic champion may have plenty more to say at the tournament.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
A new millipede species is crawling under L.A. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs
The City of Angels, a metropolis of freeways and traffic, has a newly discovered species named in its honour: The Los Angeles Thread Millipede.
Montreal
-
Montreal police officer stabbed while trying to detain man near daycare
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed while attempting to detain a suspect. Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher arrived at the scene and told reporters the incident happened during an intervention.
-
Slew of transport issues face new minister Pablo Rodriguez
Pablo Rodriguez has been sworn in as Canada's new transport minister, taking the baton on a raft of turbulent issues as the aviation sector emerges from a period of crisis.
-
Quebec judge denies request to appeal decision maintaining school prayer space ban
The Quebec Court of Appeal has refused to allow a Muslim organization and a civil rights group to appeal a lower court decision maintaining the province's ban on prayer spaces in public schools.
London
-
200 videos of women recorded without their knowledge: LPS
A Fergus man has been charged by London police after more than 200 videos of women and digital images of suspected child porn were seized.
-
2 men arrested in St. Marys, sawed-off shot gun seized by Stratford police
Two men from St. Marys are facing charges after Stratford police seized weapons and Methamphetamine on Tuesday.
-
Attempted abduction in Perth County
The reported incident happened some time between 11 a.m. and 11:13 a.m. on Perth Line 131 just south of Line 86.
Kitchener
-
'It's a hockey town': Rangers welcome organization’s 25th head coach
The Kitchener Rangers officially welcomed the new boss behind the bench on Wednesday during a media day at The Aud.
-
Man arrested after swinging axe in Kitchener: WRPS
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was swinging an axe towards people in Kitchener.
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says argument preceded Sudbury hit and run, victim seriously injured
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Moonlight Beach Road in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury’s Lowe’s store to become a Rona outlet
During the next few weeks, Sudbury's Lowe’s store on Marcus Drive will be converted into a RONA.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP AT 4 P.M.
COMING UP AT 4 P.M. | Ottawa LRT to resume with 8 single-car trains, parallel R1 service
Service on Ottawa's LRT will resume Monday but riders will be on single-car trains to begin with and R1 bus service will continue to run.
-
Kanata-Carleton MP Sudds appointed to federal cabinet
Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds has been appointed the new minister of families, children and social development.
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Windsor
-
Windsor Salt workers reject tentative deal
CTV News has confirmed the first group of workers have turned down their contract.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.
-
Chatham father $100,000 richer after saying yes to Encore
A Chatham truck driver and longtime lottery player is celebrating his first big win – to the tune of $100,000.
Barrie
-
Highway 26 factory evacuated due to noxious smell
Reinhart Foods on Highway 26 in Stayner was evacuated after a noxious smell sent three people to hospital with burning throats and chest irritation.
-
Ongoing construction hits delay on Innisfil Beach Road
The ongoing construction in Innisfil on Innisfil Beach Road at the Highway 400 overpass hit a snag, delaying the stretch reopening as scheduled.
-
Routine traffic stop turns into drug bust in Barrie
A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for Barrie police officers on patrol in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland police warn of armed and violent person near Swift Current
RCMP in Newfoundland have issued an emergency alert regarding an armed person near the community of Swift Current.
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
Missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County believed to be swept out to sea: RCMP
The missing man who had been tubing on Gold River on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is believed to have been swept out to sea, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photos
Calgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
-
2 people killed in southwest Calgary house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in the city's southwest on Wednesday that killed two people.
-
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life as, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Winnipeg
-
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation launching lawsuit against Winnipeg, federal government for harms caused by aqueduct
An Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario is suing the federal government and the City of Winnipeg, claiming it hasn't been compensated for a diversion to supply Manitoba's capital with clean water a century ago that resulted in it being cut off from road access.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffiti
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
-
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life as, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Vancouver
-
Explosion in Langley, B.C., mall parking lot not suspicious, RCMP say
An explosion that shocked shoppers outside a mall in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday does not appear to be suspicious, according to the RCMP.
-
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
-
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life as, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.