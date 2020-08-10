TORONTO -- Eight flights arriving in Toronto from international destinations since the start of August have had people on board with COVID-19.

According to the federal government, the flights landed in Toronto between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4. They all had passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Canada.

The international flights include:

Air Transat flight TS831 from Punta Cana to Toronto on Aug. 1

Pakistan International Airlines flight PK797 from Lahore to Toronto on Aug. 2

Etihad Airways flight EY141 from Abu Dhabi to Toronto on Aug. 2

Air Canada flight AC992 from Mexico City to Toronto on Aug. 2

United Airlines flight UA3488 from Newark to Toronto on Aug. 3

Air Canada flight AC7682 from Chicago to Toronto on Aug. 4

Air Canada flight AC849 from London to Toronto on Aug. 4

Air Canada flight AC879 from Switzerland to Toronto on Aug. 4

The information posted to the government's website is provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public website.

The data on the government's website is updated once a day.

Since the beginning of August, flights have also arrived in Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary with people who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Those international flights include:

United Airlines flight UA375 from San Francisco to Vancouver on Aug. 1

Air Transat flight TS893 from Cancun to Montreal on Aug. 1

Air France flight AF034 from Paris to Montreal on Aug. 1

Air Canada flight AC1297 from Punta Cana to Montreal on Aug. 1

Air Canada flight AC1241 from Cancun to Montreal on Aug. 1

Qatar Airlines flight QR763 from Doha to Montreal on Aug. 3

Tap Air Portugal flight TP253 from Lisbon to Montreal on Aug 4.

Delta Airlines flight DL7203 from Atlanta to Calgary on Aug 4.

Air Canada flight AC870 from Montreal to Paris on Aug 4.

AeroMexico flight AM680 from Mexico City to Montreal on Aug 4.

It is mandatory for those coming into Canada from out of the country to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Both WestJet and Air Canada, two of the biggest airlines in North America, began selling their middle seats again on July 1 after months where the option was removed to aid in physical distancing.