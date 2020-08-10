TORONTO --
Eight flights arriving in Toronto from international destinations since the start of August have had people on board with COVID-19.
According to the federal government, the flights landed in Toronto between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4. They all had passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Canada.
The international flights include:
-
Air Transat flight TS831 from Punta Cana to Toronto on Aug. 1
-
Pakistan International Airlines flight PK797 from Lahore to Toronto on Aug. 2
-
Etihad Airways flight EY141 from Abu Dhabi to Toronto on Aug. 2
-
Air Canada flight AC992 from Mexico City to Toronto on Aug. 2
-
United Airlines flight UA3488 from Newark to Toronto on Aug. 3
-
Air Canada flight AC7682 from Chicago to Toronto on Aug. 4
-
Air Canada flight AC849 from London to Toronto on Aug. 4
-
Air Canada flight AC879 from Switzerland to Toronto on Aug. 4
The information posted to the government's website is provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public website.
The data on the government's website is updated once a day.
Since the beginning of August, flights have also arrived in Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary with people who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Those international flights include:
-
United Airlines flight UA375 from San Francisco to Vancouver on Aug. 1
-
Air Transat flight TS893 from Cancun to Montreal on Aug. 1
-
Air France flight AF034 from Paris to Montreal on Aug. 1
-
Air Canada flight AC1297 from Punta Cana to Montreal on Aug. 1
-
Air Canada flight AC1241 from Cancun to Montreal on Aug. 1
-
Qatar Airlines flight QR763 from Doha to Montreal on Aug. 3
-
Tap Air Portugal flight TP253 from Lisbon to Montreal on Aug 4.
-
Delta Airlines flight DL7203 from Atlanta to Calgary on Aug 4.
-
Air Canada flight AC870 from Montreal to Paris on Aug 4.
-
AeroMexico flight AM680 from Mexico City to Montreal on Aug 4.
It is mandatory for those coming into Canada from out of the country to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Both WestJet and Air Canada, two of the biggest airlines in North America, began selling their middle seats again on July 1 after months where the option was removed to aid in physical distancing.