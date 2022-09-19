Parts of southern Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch, 90 km/h winds expected

A ‘severe thunderstorm’ watch is in effect Monday as strong winds and large hail are expected to hit parts of southern Ontario.

At around noon, Environment Canada warned residents thunderstorms are expected sometime this afternoon across southeastern Ontario, including Niagara, Peterborough, Bancroft, and York regions.

According to the weather advisory, the storm conditions are expected to bring strong winds of up to 90 km/h, heavy rainfall, and large hail of up to three centimetres in diameter.

The federal agency reminds residents hail this size can cause injury and damage to property.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the weather advisory reads.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management encourages residents in these areas to immediately take cover “if threatening weather approaches.”

For Toronto, the Weather Network forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain with less than one millimetre of rain expected to fall.

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches when the weather forecasts large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

Ontarians can keep track of the storm by keeping an eye out for Environment Canada’s alerts and forecasts.

Severe weather reports can also be sent in by tweeting with #ONStorm, or emailing ONstorm@ec.gc.ca.