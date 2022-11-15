Parts of southern Ontario to be hit with first major snowfall of the season

Parts of southern Ontario are about to be hit with heavy snow as a blast of winter weather moves towards the region.

Just after 11 a.m., Environment Canada issued weather advisories for Toronto, Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.

Other areas included in the winter weather advisory are Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Belleville, Quinte, Northumberland, Kingston, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Stirling, Tweed, South Frontenac, and Waterloo.

"This is the first significant snowfall of the season," Environment Canada said.

Residents in these areas can expect five to 10 centimetres of snow.

According to the weather alert, it will start snowing Tuesday night and will continue through early Wednesday morning.

The federal weather agency says some areas might even see more than 10 centimetres of snow.

❄️ ⚠️ First significant snow of the season!

⚠️ A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for overnight tonight.

⚠️ Lake enhancement off Lake Ontario could enhance snow amounts for the GTA.

⚠️ Snowfall of 5 - 10 cm, locally 10 +

👉 https://t.co/XEkZBfkIu7#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/i3gZgDE923 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) November 15, 2022

Environment Canada advises taking “extra care” when driving or walking, as travel conditions could quickly deteriorate.

“If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility,” the alert reads. “Easterly winds off Lake Ontario are expected to enhance this snowfall for much of the Golden Horseshoe, significantly reducing visibilities in heavy snowfall.”

Get the latest weather updates here.