Owner of Toronto driving school arrested after sexual assault investigation: police

Peel police have arrested the owner of Brampton driving school after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

According to a release issued Friday, the incident occured on Oct. 31, 2021, when the suspect and victim, a 52-year-old woman, met through his driving school business.

Investigators allege the man was assisting the woman with a “private matter” at his place of business when he sexually assaulted her.

As a result, officers placed 66-year-old Jasbir Singh under arrest on May 26. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault. The charge has not been proven in court.

Singh is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Aug. 8.

Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to this case, or any similar case, to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.