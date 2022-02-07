The Ottawa Police Service is disputing the number of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers dispatched to help the city deal with a protest-turned-occupation that's dragged on for more than a week.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones issued a statement on Sunday claiming the province had sent "more than" 1,500 officers from the OPP, other local police forces, and the RCMP to assist Ottawa police in dealing with the "Freedom Convoy" occupation.

On Monday, however, Ottawa police disputed that claim saying the service received "100 Ontario Provincial Police officers to assist with demonstration" rather than the 1,500.

When asked for clarification, a spokesperson for the Solicitor General said the additional policing support was in place "since the beginning of the protest" and "works out to approximately 135-200 officers per day."

"This is in addition to the support being provided by other police services from the Greater Toronto Area and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Ford government also said, for the first time, the province is tracking the number of officers deployed in an effort to provide the federal government with the final bill. The government earlier said that the responsibility for policing protests is carried out by local police serviced in Ontario.

The inconsistency in numbers triggered a call for the Solicitor General's resignation over what the Ontario Liberals call "political spin and deflection."

“If the province has only provided 100 OPP officers to assist, Sylvia Jones must come clean and explain why she deceived the people of Ottawa and pretended to have their backs," Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said in a statement.

"Without an explanation, the only answer is that she must resign immediately."