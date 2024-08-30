TORONTO
Toronto

    • Orangutan briefly escapes habitat at Toronto Zoo, returned safely

    The orangutan enclosure is shown at the Toronto Zoo. (X/@TheTorontoZoo) The orangutan enclosure is shown at the Toronto Zoo. (X/@TheTorontoZoo)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident.

    The zoo says Kembali the orangutan accessed an area just outside of its habitat Thursday evening.

    It says staff were able to clear guests from the area quickly and the male primate was taken back to the habitat.

    The zoo says police were called as a precaution and kept on standby in a parking lot.

    Zoo officials are appealing to anyone who was at the habitat Thursday to come forward if they have video footage.

    It says the outdoor orangutan habitat will be closed to guests and media as an investigation continues.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The best movies to watch when you're feeling lost

    When you're feeling lost and cut adrift, movies can be more than a distraction. Film critic Richard Crouse offers five films you can watch that have messages about finding purpose and direction in life.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News