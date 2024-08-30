Orangutan briefly escapes habitat at Toronto Zoo, returned safely
The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident.
The zoo says Kembali the orangutan accessed an area just outside of its habitat Thursday evening.
It says staff were able to clear guests from the area quickly and the male primate was taken back to the habitat.
The zoo says police were called as a precaution and kept on standby in a parking lot.
Zoo officials are appealing to anyone who was at the habitat Thursday to come forward if they have video footage.
It says the outdoor orangutan habitat will be closed to guests and media as an investigation continues.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
NEW Your trip to the emergency department is taking longer every year: report
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
Aid group says Israel hit convoy to hospital in Gaza. Israel says it hit gunmen who seized the car
An Israeli missile hit a convoy carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing several people from a local transportation company, the American Near East Refugee Aid group said Friday. Israel claimed without immediate evidence that it opened fire after gunmen seized the convoy.
She's a Norwegian princess. He's an American self-professed shaman. Their wedding is this weekend
The Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, will marry American self-professed shaman Durek Verret on Saturday in a picturesque corner of southern Norway.
Orangutan briefly escapes habitat at Toronto Zoo, returned safely
The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident.
New The top 10 reasons Canadians visited the emergency department this year
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
opinion The best movies to watch when you're feeling lost
When you're feeling lost and cut adrift, movies can be more than a distraction. Film critic Richard Crouse offers five films you can watch that have messages about finding purpose and direction in life.
'I'm terrified': 2 Ontario women lost more than $80,000 to bank investigator scam
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
International student enrolment drops below federal cap: Universities Canada
Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Head of nuclear medicine at Jewish General found guilty of sexual assault
Stephan Probst, the head of nuclear medicine at the Jewish General Hospital, and his co-accused, Wendy Devera, were convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman they met online in 2020.
-
Pointe-Claire business shot at, investigation ongoing
A business in Pointe-Claire, on Montreal's West Island, was the victim of gunfire.
-
Man, 60, stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro station, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 60-year-old man was stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro.
Ottawa
-
Three-alarm fire damages three townhomes, displaces residents in Nepean
Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean, according to Ottawa Fire Services.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Rain making a comeback this Friday in Ottawa, here's when
The rain is making a comeback Friday afternoon, though it's mainly sunny this morning in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police urge rock-throwing teens who caused serious crash to come forward
Greater Sudbury Police are urging the group of teens who caused a serious crash by throwing rocks onto Maley Drive earlier this week to come forward.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Trudeau returns to northern Ont. following Liberal cabinet retreat
Following the Liberal’s cabinet retreat in Halifax, N.S., where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his plan to stay on as leader of the party, the prime minister appeared in Sault Ste Marie, Ont., on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
-
Company behind child care registration program apologizes for misleading emails
Families were left scrambling after a software malfunction left them without child care for the upcoming school year. The company behind the registration system is now apologizing.
-
Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.
Brand new video shows what happened when a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Local swim spots test high for E. coli ahead of long weekend
It’s the last long weekend of the summer, and many have their eyes on the sand and sun – however, recent rainfall has prompted closures at many popular swimming spots.
-
Can the city do more to stop dangerous climbs atop the new Victoria Bridge?
A brief video that has already been widely circulated on social media shows two people standing on top of the bridge’s west arch on Ridout Street - dangerously high above the river.
Windsor
-
Arrest made following arson investigation in Chatham
Around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 25, crews were called to 99 McNaughton Ave. east in Chatham for a fire at an apartment building. Out of 120 units in the apartment building, 90 were affected.
-
Police clear the scene of earlier incident at a business on Eugenie Street
There was an increased police presence on Thursday evening and the scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Barrie
-
Grey Highlands crash closes area roads: OPP
Two people sent to trauma centre after Grey Highlands crash.
-
Police investigating Innisfil crash
Police are investigating a collision in Innisfil.
-
Possible human remains discovered in Tiny Township
Provincial police are investigating the report of possible human remains in Tiny Township.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says Jeremy Skibicki should stay behind bars for life
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
-
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
-
Manitoba community unveils plan to curb zebra mussels
A Manitoba community is proactively trying to avoid zebra mussels entering the nearby lake.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW Your trip to the emergency department is taking longer every year: report
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
-
Two adults charged after providing false information in homicide case: Halifax police
Two adults have been charged after allegedly providing false information to Halifax police about a homicide case.
-
Some trees' leaves are changing colour already. Here's why that may be happening, according to a botany expert
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Edmonton
-
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
-
Firestorm caused winds up to 180 km/h at Wabasso Campground, leaving trail of destruction
Hundreds of trees around Wabasso Campground have been plastered to the ground, downed not by fire, but by hurricane-force winds that tore up asphalt and left tangled metal wrapped around the trees left standing.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Cellphone ban, high class sizes among new challenges for Calgary students
Thousands of Calgary students are headed back to school on Thursday for the first day of lessons, which could look a little different this year.
-
Water use in Calgary slips again, but still far from target
Residents reduced their water use again on Wednesday, the city's website shows, but it's still not at the target officials say will prevent critical issues with Calgary's water supply.
Regina
-
'We're still open': Businesses feeling financial fallout of Dewdney Avenue revitalization construction
Some Regina businesses are feeling the financial fallout of the Dewdney Avenue revitalization construction.
-
Family of murdered Regina woman hold second annual vigil in hopes her remains will be found
The family of Richele Bear continue to look for answers over 10 years after the young Regina woman was murdered.
-
APAS calls for review of grain commission system after Purely Canada Foods licenses revoked
In the wake of Purely Canada Foods Corp. having its grain and primary elevator licenses revoked – the organization representing Sask. farmers is calling for a review of policies that allowed the company to deal grain in the first place.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Saskatchewan government responds to critical capacity issues at St. Paul's hospital
The Government of Saskatchewan is responding to concerns raised by the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) regarding St. Paul's Hospital exceeding capacity.
-
The Saskatchewan RCMP says a man died after being struck by a police vehicle
The Saskatchewan RCMP says a 31-year-old man has died after being struck by a police vehicle on a grid road outside the northern community of Buffalo Narrows.
Vancouver
-
Orphaned voters and attack ads: BC United fallout continues
Voters who’ve long considered themselves centrists or centre-right are expressing a range of emotions a day after the leader of BC United pulled the party from October’s provincial election: relief, frustration, anger, and disorientation.
-
Here's how long Metro Vancouver drivers are commuting daily
Drivers in Metro Vancouver are spending an average of 30.5 minutes commuting per day, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.
-
Outreach workers face high burnout rates due to toxic drug crisis: UGM
Harold Melbourne, an outreach worker who spends his days bearing witness, is on the front lines of B.C.'s toxic drug crisis.
Vancouver Island
-
Orphaned voters and attack ads: BC United fallout continues
Voters who’ve long considered themselves centrists or centre-right are expressing a range of emotions a day after the leader of BC United pulled the party from October’s provincial election: relief, frustration, anger, and disorientation.
-
B.C. vehicle impound fees going up as province looks to curb surging road deaths
A surge in traffic deaths on British Columbia's roadways has prompted the provincial government to impose stiffer penalties on dangerous drivers.
-
Earthquake warning system providing seconds of notice activated in B.C.
For years, Metro Vancouver has been worrying about the threat of the “Big One,” a megathrust earthquake expected to hit coastal B.C. one day.