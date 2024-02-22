OPP says U.S. Homeland Security involved in 'record-breaking' weapons investigation in Ontario

TORONTO
Toronto

    The Ontario Provincial Police's weapons enforcement unit will be releasing information this morning about a multi-jurisdiction investigation that yielded “record-breaking results.”

    Details about the investigation are sparse but the OPP said it will provide more information at a 10 a.m. news conference at the police service’s headquarters in Orillia, Ont.

    In a news release, the OPP said United States Department of Homeland Security was among the agencies involved in the case.

    The OPP said “an extensive display of items seized” will be showcased during the media update on Thursday morning.

    The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca.

