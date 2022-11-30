OPP and Toronto police to release details of provincewide online child exploitation investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto police are set to release details on a provincewide initiative targeting online child exploitation.

Toronto police will release the local results of Project Maverick at 11:30 a.m. at police headquarters. CP24.com will stream the announcement live.

The details will be released following an announcement by the OPP at 11 a.m. outlining the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.

The provincial strategy includes the assistance of the Attorney General, Solicitor General and 27 participating police agencies, including Toronto, Peel, Durham, Hamilton and Ottawa.