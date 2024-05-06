TORONTO
Toronto

    • U of T sees 'way forward' after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

    The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

    The encampment set up in an area known as King's College Circle last Thursday is calling on the university to disclose ties with the Israeli government and divest from Israeli companies.

    Though the university initially gave protesters a deadline of 10 p.m. last Thursday to leave, administrators later said they wouldn't remove the encampment if its activities remained peaceful.

    Sandy Welsh, the university's vice-provost of students, says in a statement this morning that members of the administration met with student representatives for the encampment over the weekend and the discussions "have been constructive."

    She says the representatives and administrators are working together to address concerns about health and safety, as well as reports of threatening or hateful language.

    Pro-Palestinian activists have also set up tents at McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa, McMaster University in Hamilton and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

