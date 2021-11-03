Premier Doug Ford has announced he will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for hospital workers, saying he's "not prepared to jeopardize the delivery of care to millions of Ontarians."

In a statement on Wednesday, Ford said mandatory vaccines for hospital workers is a "complex issue" that could result in the "potential departure of tens of thousands of health care workers."

Ford said the government has decided to maintain a "flexible approach by leaving human resourcing decisions up to individual hospitals."

He said the "small number" of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario hospitals is not worth enforcing a provincial vaccine policy.

Six of Ontario's 141 hospital are currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, Ford said.

"British Columbia has had to cancel surgeries and diagnostic tests because of the sudden termination of more than 3,000 health care workers after implementing a vaccine mandate,” Ford said. "Quebec has now abandoned theirs altogether because of the significant risk an abrupt loss of thousands of health care workers poses to delivering critical services."

Last month, a group of scientists advising the Ford government on the COVID-19 pandemic spoke up in favour of mandating vaccines for all health-care workers, calling it an "evidence-based policy that protects Ontarians."

The Ontario Medical Association has been calling for a vaccine mandate for health-care workers since July.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.