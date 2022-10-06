Ontario woman looking for carbon tax rebate ends up stuck in expensive home warranty

When a woman from Beaverton, Ont., got a call from someone who said she was eligible for a carbon tax rebate from the government, she says she initially believed them, but instead ended up stuck in an expensive home warranty program.

“I don't know what I was thinking at the time I got myself into this horrible mess and I just want out," Glady La Chappelle told CTV News Toronto Thursday.

La Chappelle said she got a phone call in June from a company that said she could get money back in the form of a rebate for the carbon tax, if she provided her banking information for the deposit.

"They wanted my banking information and they said it would be automatically put into my account. I ended up doing it," she said.

La Chappelle said she never did get a rebate, but she soon noticed monthly charges coming out of her account.

“I went to my bank account and I noticed this money coming out and I didn't know what it was for," she said.

La Chappelle said she was told by the bank she had signed up with Ontario Home Protection, a company that sells warranties for home appliances.

Two payments of $88.05 had come out of her account, she says, and when she called the company she was told she was signed up for a five-year commitment which would total more than $5,000.

When she wanted to cancel the contract, she says she was told there was a $900 cancellation fee.

"I just can't afford this and I don't know what to do and it's been stressing me out," La Chappelle said.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Ontario, there have been complaints about Ontario Home Protection over the past three years related to what the BBB referred to as “misleading sales practices.”

Angela Dennis, the president and CEO of the BBB said, “Our profile does show that the company does have numerous complaints."

The company currently has “F” on the BBB’s website; the BBB’s lowest rating.

“Some complaints from consumers indicated the company said they were from the government providing a rebate, but there was also a monthly charge made to their bank account which was for warranties on their appliances,” Dennis said.

Ontario Home Protection was also fined $160,000 by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission December 8, 2021 for violating rules related to the Do Not Call List.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Ontario Home Protection and a spokesperson said Ms. La Chappelle entered into a Home Warranty Agreement with Ontario Home Protection (OHP) on June 7.

“Ms. La Chappelle was mailed a copy of the agreement and a third party conducted a verification call. The promotion at the time included a free 15-day trial, in which to review the agreement. At this time, Ms. La Chappelle provided her payment information and authorized OHP to process her payment.”

OHP confirmed La Chappelle contacted OHP requesting to cancel on Aug. 19.

“Ms. La Chappelle was offered several resolutions. OHP understands that the Home Warranty Program is not for everyone and encourages all those interested to perform their own research and explore the details of the coverage prior to signing up.”

After CTV News Toronto contacted Ontario Home Protection, they refunded La Chappelle's money and canceled the contract without penalty.

“This is a huge relief,” she said.

In addition to phone calls, you may also notice advertisements on social media that say you are eligible for carbon tax rebates or for other government programs, but be careful you know what you are getting involved in and never hand out your bank or credit card information to someone unless you know exactly what you are signing up for.