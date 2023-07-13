Ontario woman finds someone else living in unit she signed leased for
A 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. resident says she has been forced to couch-surf and shell out cash for hotels after she discovered that the apartment she leased from a well-known property management group had someone else living in it.
On July 5, Madison Lavery said she was excited to finally move into her new studio apartment, located on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
She said she was initially supposed to move in the day before but had trouble getting a hold of Portsmouth Residential, the property management group that was leasing out the unit.
“I was messaging them all day asking for my keys and they didn’t message me back until July 5th, when they finally gave me my keys in a lockbox.”
“I had a moving truck and everything with all of my stuff outside the apartment ready to go."
She said she arrived at the apartment, opened the door with the keys she was given, and quickly realized that the unit was occupied. The residents were not home at the time, she added.
"Someone was fully living there so I obviously didn’t want to go inside," she said.
She said she went downstairs to the security desk to ask what was going on and was later informed by the building manager that the unit had been sold and was no longer managed by the company she signed the lease with.
“I was like, pardon, because I have a legal lease here signed and I also have keys in hand and I also have a moving truck outside with nowhere to go,” she told CP24.com on Tuesday.
She said the property management company does not have an emergency line so she couldn’t reach out to them until the next morning.
“I bugged them all day, multiple times a day,” Lavery said.
At the end of the day, she said she received an email from an employee at the company who apologized and confirmed that the unit was sold by the owner without the company’s knowledge.
The only available units they were able to offer were shared accommodation, she said.
“I am someone that suffers from mental health… I need to live alone. I got a bachelor apartment for a reason,” Lavery said.
“I said like, ‘I don’t have a very supportive family. I don’t have a whole lot of friends. I don’t have anywhere to go. Where do you really expect me to go?’”
At that point, Lavery said they offered to pay for her to stay in a hotel for a couple of nights, money she said she has not received.
Madison Lavery went to move into her new apartment in Oshawa on July 5 only to find someone else living there. The property management group who leased her the apartment said the unit was sold without their knowledge and has apologized for the mistake. (Supplied)
“I have been couch-surfing. I have been staying at hotels. I have been staying at friends’ houses,” she said, adding that she did finally receive a refund for the first and last month rent deposit she paid.
In addition to being out money for the hotel stays and the U-Haul rental, she said she paid for tenant insurance at the property and has not been reimbursed for that cost.
“Alongside of this, I also have somebody’s keys that probably is completely unaware that I have access to their unit," she said.
Brandon Ackerman, the vice-president of rental management at Portsmouth Residential, confirmed to CP24.com Thursday that the owner of the unit did not inform the company, which is a third-party manager, that the unit had been sold.
“So the new owner that came in must have occupied the unit between the time that we last visited it and the time Madison was moving in,” Ackerman said.
He said the company is working with Lavery to “make it right” and will reimburse her for hotel stays and expenses once receipts are provided.
He added that the company will also consider reimbursing her for any additional costs she incurred as a result of the incident.
“To be honest, this is the first time this has happened in our firm’s history,” he said.
- READ MORE: Renting vs. buying in the GTA
When asked if he thought the delay in responding to her initial inquiries was reasonable, he replied, “Absolutely not. I don’t think it is reasonable.”
“There is always an opportunity to review anything, any processes we have. That’s how people learn. So there are things that happen and we will as an organization take a look at what we can do differently next time.”
Lavery, who works as a receptionist at a medical clinic in Oshawa, said she has started looking for other apartments.
“I make $19 an hour. It’s very stressful for me,” she said. “Everywhere I’m looking seems to be a higher price.”
She said she originally signed a lease with Portsmouth because she thought it would be safer to deal with a well-established company.
“I was figuring that by going with a corporation I would be avoiding any landlord issues,” Lavery said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man's apartment
When FBI agents arrived at James Nott’s Kentucky apartment with a search warrant on Tuesday, they asked if anyone else was home. 'Only my dead friends,' Nott replied.
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
A man arrested in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings on Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders has been identified as an architect who has been living for decades across a bay from where the remains of 11 people were found.
From an aggregate price of $809K to the market correction, report looks at real estate trends in Canada
A new report has found that buyer demand for homes is remaining strong in Canada despite borrowing rate hikes — and the market may be stabilizing after the pandemic boom.
Italians outraged after judge clears man of groping teen because contact was under 10 seconds
Italians are using social media to denounce a court verdict clearing a school janitor of a sexual assault charge for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted 'around five/10 seconds.'
Wildfires are disproportionately harming Indigenous communities
A new report finds wildfires are disproportionately impacting Indigenous communities in Canada.
Montreal
-
Quebec's July 13 storm, in pictures
Torrential rains, powerful winds and booms of thunder swept through the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands across the province and flooding roadways everywhere. Here's a glimpse of what went down.
-
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two.
-
Ottawa allows deployment of Rangers to help with evacuations due to Quebec forest fires
The federal government has authorized the deployment of Rangers from the Canadian Armed Forces to help with forest fire evacuations in Northern Quebec.
London
-
Woodstock looking to ban backyard fireworks
If turned into a bylaw, only organized events, including the city operated Canada Day fireworks, would be permitted.
-
Three people injured following crash in London
According to OPP, three people have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
London jury hears evidence on 'frantic' scene of hit and run
A London jury heard evidence about the frantic scene officers came upon after a hit and run that left a 17 year old with life altering injuries.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge residents express concern over homeless encampment at proposed CTS site
Frustration and emotions were high at a town hall meeting as residents expressed their concern over a homeless encampment at a proposed Consumption Treatment Services site in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener MPP Laura Mae Lindo officially resigns
The New Democrat member of provincial parliament for Kitchener Centre has officially resigned her seat.
-
Bride scrambles to fly guests to Las Vegas after Swoop cancels flights
A woman in Brantford, Ont. is scrambling to get flights for her guests rebooked for her wedding in Las Vegas, after Swoop Inc. cancelled flights for her and 14 others planning to attend the wedding.
Northern Ontario
-
Two sent to hospital after crash east of Sudbury
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury on Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, police say.
-
Second Sudbury man expected to receive sentence for fatal arson that killed 3
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area is expected to receive his sentence from Justice Patrick Boucher on Friday.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup begins after tornado hits Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven
As the cleanup continues in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven following Thursday's tornado, a team of investigators are on the scene to assess the size and strength of the tornado
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Shots fired in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Bank Street and Nepean Street just after 7 p.m.
Windsor
-
12 Windsor Salt workers facing charges
There are 12 Windsor Salt workers charged with breaching a court order.
-
Drugs seized from Tecumseh home
OPP have seized over $8,500 in drugs and money from a home in Tecumseh.
-
Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Chatham-Kent
Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to the crash on Dawn Mills Road at Croton Line in Camden Township.
Barrie
-
Barrie man charged with speeding over 100km/h on city street, spits in officer's face
A Barrie man accused of speeding over 50 kilometres per hour on a city street and spitting in the face of an officer faces multiple charges.
-
Police investigation in Thornton neighbourhood underway
Nottawasaga OPP says residents can expect a heavy police presence in a Thornton neighbourhood.
-
Family displaced after fire breaks out in Penetanguishene townhome
One family is displaced after a fire broke out at a townhouse in Penetanguishene.
Atlantic
-
'It's validating for my clients': Lawyer for Waterville class action suit
The lawyer for a class-action lawsuit alleging historical sexual assaults at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville says the RCMP’s announcement of its investigation into the claims is “huge.”
-
'She was special': Moncton homicide victim fondly remembered by sister
The sister of a woman stabbed to death in Moncton, N.B., this week says the family is still in shock.
-
Fuel prices jump across the Maritimes
The price of fuel increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Calgary
-
Spike in Alberta's drug poisoning fatalities includes many organ donors
The number of deceased organs donors who died from drug poisonings is increasing in Alberta as toxic supply increases fatalities and emergency calls.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown Calgary
A motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
-
Alberta NDP calls on province to fully commit to Calgary's Green Line funding
Calgary's Green Line LRT expansion has approval from all three levels of government, but the Alberta NDP says the province isn't making it a priority.
Winnipeg
-
'I wanted to have a conversation': Protestors show up at home of man who dumped mulch at Brady Road blockade
A Winnipeg man who dumped mulch on top of a mural at the Brady Road landfill blockade last weekend says he was trying to start a conversation with protestors about who should pay for the search for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries employees plan to strike as no new contract reached: union
Employees with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are planning a one-day province-wide walkout next week, the workers' union announced Friday.
-
RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect following home invasion, police chase
Manitoba RCMP are warning the public about a man considered armed and dangerous who is wanted following a home invasion last month.
Vancouver
-
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
-
Suspected arrested after TransLink bus stolen, taken on joyride through Vancouver
A suspect was arrested after a TransLink bus was stolen and taken on a joyride through Vancouver on Thursday evening.
-
Suspect taken into custody after fatal stabbing of 42-year-old man in Mission, B.C.
The fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old man from Mission, B.C., on Thursday is under investigation, and officials say a suspect has been taken into custody.
Edmonton
-
Almost $150K in drugs seized in Fort McMurray; local man charged
A Fort McMurray man faces drug trafficking and possession charges after $150,000 in drugs and cash were found at two homes in the northern Alberta community.
-
Charges pending against driver struck by CN train southeast of Edmonton: RCMP
A driver was hospitalized after their vehicle was struck by a train in Strathcona County Thursday evening.
-
'It's home': Alberta's Métis community rebuilds settlement after wildfire
Carrol Johnston points at flowering peonies in her otherwise charred garden as she walks through her property in a northern Alberta Métis settlement.