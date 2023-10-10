Ontario woman appealing bank's decision to not reimburse her after scammers drain nearly $4K from her account
An Ontario woman has decided to appeal her bank’s decision to not reimburse her after scammers drained nearly $4,000 out of her bank account.
“Maybe we should put our money under our pillows. It might be safer,” Andree Perreault of Pickering, Ont. told CTV News Toronto.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“Losing almost $4,000 is a lot of money for me.”
Perreault recently retired from her teaching position and just received her first pension cheque.
It was in early August when Perreault noticed some strange activity in her bank account. She said she saw someone had issued two e-transfers out of her bank account totaling $3,918.
“I thought, ‘My gosh, my account.’ I was down almost $4,000, so I immediately called my bank," said Perreault, adding she banks with the Bank of Montreal (BMO).
When she contacted BMO, she said she was told someone hacked into her bank account and her e-mail account to request a two-factor authentication code – which is how they were able to make those transfers out of her account.
“The bank said they had my password and my bank card number, which is weird because I had it with me and I never lost it at all,” said Perreault. “They said I must have clicked on something, but I never did.”
A spokesperson from BMO told CTV News Toronto they were not able to comment on Perreault’s specific case due to customer confidentiality.
“We were in touch with our customer and provided an update on our investigation,” the statement reads.
“In situations involving a suspected fraud, we always encourage customers to contact the police so we can fully support their investigation and the successful recovery of funds. With telephone fraud and digital crime on the rise, it is important to remember that protecting accounts is a partnership between customers and their bank.”
BMO also reminded it is the customer’s responsibility to ensure their account information – from their passwords to their PIN – is protected at all times and that they regularly monitor their account activity. Customers who bank with BMO’s mobile app should also regularly update it so they can continue to protect themselves against malware, the bank added.
“If customers think they are becoming victim of a scam or notice strange activity on their account, they should report it to their bank immediately and contact the police. For reference, here is a resource highlighting types of scams that customers should be aware of,” BMO said.
Perreault said she is not getting her money back, and is upset the bank isn’t reimbursing her.
”Yes, the scammers are getting fancy, but the banks should be held liable to give your money back. I didn't do this and this was my money that they had,” Perreault said, which is why she is lodging a complaint with the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI).
If you have a problem with a bank you can't resolve, you can file a complaint with the OBSI as it is free to do and they will review your issue to see if they feel you deserve compensation.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE AT 9 A.M. Canada's foreign minister, defence chief to provide update on airlift plans
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre will be providing an update this morning on Canada's plans to use military planes to evacuate its citizens and their families from Israel.
What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. Here are some key takeaways from the war.
DEVELOPING Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as sealed-off territory faces imminent blackout
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
War crimes inquiry research sheds fresh light on Canadian screening, policies
Alti Rodal's archival research and case analysis -- including the once-hidden elements -- are finding new relevance amid a push for greater transparency about how Canada has dealt with suspected Nazi war criminals and collaborators.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit fire-ravaged Northwest Territories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit areas ravaged during a record wildfire season in the Northwest Territories today. Trudeau is scheduled to meet with local leaders in Hay River and visit sites affected by recent wildfires.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
Scientists winkle a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the "Mona Lisa" early in the 16th century.
Montreal
-
Montreal man desperate for news about cousin who went missing after Israel attacks
A Canadian family is worried about the safety of their relative, Tiferet Lapidot, who they believe was likely taken hostage during the Hamas attacks at a music festival in Israel last weekend.
-
Air Canada grounds pilot over 'unacceptable' social media posts about Israel-Gaza war
Air Canada said it has grounded a pilot over 'unacceptable' posts on social media.
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
London
-
Driver caught going 78 km/h over the speed limit
An 18 year old from South Huron got his parents car impounded after being caught speeding, according to OPP.
-
Drugs and weapons seized during a routine traffic stop
A traffic stop near Highbury Avenue North and Huron Street resulted in a drugs and weapons seizure Tuesday afternoon.
-
London's Jewish community gathers to show support amid ongoing conflict
Nearly 400 people congregated at the London Jewish Community Centre Tuesday evening amid the ongoing conflict in Israel.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents rally, fear for family amid Israel-Gaza war
The ripple effects of the Israel-Gaza war are being felt in Waterloo Region.
-
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall robbery
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
-
Woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas makes brief court appearance
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas will next appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman appealing bank's decision to not reimburse her after scammers drain nearly $4K from her account
An Ontario woman has decided to appeal her bank’s decision to not reimburse her after scammers drained nearly $4,000 out of her bank account.
-
North Bay police take aim at shopping cart theft
Shopping cart theft has become a major issue in North Bay, the North Bay Police Service said Tuesday.
-
North Bay suspect poured a drink on victim, then came at police with a weapon
A 64-year-old suspect who got into an argument with a neighbour got into much bigger trouble when police arrived to investigate.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Community groups meeting to talk about Lansdowne 2.0 after costs balloon
Community groups will be holding a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of Lansdowne Park.
-
Another day of rain in the city of Ottawa
The stretch of rain in the city of Ottawa is expected to end later this week. Ottawa has received more rain over the past six days than in September.
-
Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa
Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available in Ottawa for people at greatest risk of health complications. Full public eligibility will open by the end of October.
Windsor
-
Jewish community gathers in Windsor among ongoing conflict in Israel
The Windsor Jewish Federation held a gathering Tuesday night to pray and show support for those suffering in their homeland.
-
Sexual assault involving a youth leads to charges: OPP
According to OPP, officers responded to a disturbance in Belle River on Oct. 9 where they learned a youth, connected with a person online and agreed to meet in person.
-
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
Barrie
-
Fraud experts advise caution when buying currencies online: OPP
With investment fraud losses totalling $305.4 million, cyber crimes represent the highest reported losses in 2022.
-
Barrie police bust alleged Scarborough drug dealer
A Scarborough man was busted with a large cache of drugs in a Barrie home.
-
Disbarred lawyer turned criminal facing new charges in Wasaga Beach bust
A disbarred lawyer, who in 2015 was arrested as part of an RCMP-led organized crime ring bust, has been arrested again, this time in Wasaga Beach, Ont., where police tell CTV News he was found with drugs and guns.
Atlantic
-
Alternate location considered for Halifax Remembrance Day ceremony due to homeless encampment
The growing homeless issue in Halifax may be having an impact on this year's Remembrance Day ceremonies in Grand Parade.
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Masks required again at N.S. health facilities
Nova Scotia health facilities will require people to wear face masks again amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Calgary
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found deceased, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been located deceased, police say.
-
What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. Here are some key takeaways from the war.
-
Flames fans to head to the Saddledome for new NHL season
The Calgary Flames will be kicking off the new NHL season on Wednesday evening at home against the Winnipeg Jets.
Winnipeg
-
Hundreds in Winnipeg rally amid Israel-Gaza war
Hundreds gathered for a rally in Winnipeg to support Israel as the Israel-Gaza war continues.
-
Driver arrested one year after fatal crash on St. Mary's Road: police
Winnipeg police have arrested a driver nearly one year after a 17-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in St. Vital.
-
Request to acknowledge Hindu holiday Diwali on buses spurs debate
A request to have 'Happy Diwali' displayed on Winnipeg Transit buses has led to a debate in city hall over how to acknowledge different cultural events and holidays without excluding anyone.
Vancouver
-
2 women say they were threatened with murder and sexual assault following Israeli vigil in Vancouver
Two Metro Vancouver women say they were threatened by two men who were seen carrying Palestinian flags on Monday night.
-
B.C. to streamline accreditation process for foreign-trained professionals
The province pledges to begin rolling out new rules this month to make it easier for foreign-trained professionals to get credentialed in B.C.
-
RCMP say semi-truck driver crossed centre line in collision that killed Mission father
RCMP are still investigating a deadly head-on collision between two tractor trailers on Oct. 5 that killed a 41-year-old father of two from Mission.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayor under fire for comments on Israel-Gaza war
Edmonton's Jewish community is demanding an apology from Mayor Amarjeet Sohi for comments he has made on the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Woman abducted from home at Goodfish Lake in east-central Alberta: RCMP
RCMP are searching for a woman they believe was abducted from her home Tuesday in Goodfish Lake, Alta.
-
What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. Here are some key takeaways from the war.