Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
"It's quite a bit of money, and I don't know what to do," Muskoka resident Steve McMillian told CTV News Toronto.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
McMillian said his wife, Cynthia Tyrrell, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and underwent various treatments over the following three years.
In March 2022, she felt well enough to go to Florida for a sunny vacation.
"The doctor said after this radiation treatment, 'If you're feeling ok, away you go.' She wanted to get into the sun and enjoy herself, so away we went," McMillian said.
But when Tyrrell got to Florida, her condition grew worse. She was hospitalized there and eventually needed a medical flight back to Canada.
"She spent 10 days in the hospital, and they airlifted her back to Simcoe," McMillian said.
Tyrrell died shortly after returning home. Even though the couple had travel insurance with GreenShield, her claim was denied because Tyrrell was being treated for cancer before her trip.
According to McMillian, the bill from her hospital visit in Florida and the medical flight back home amounts to US$124,816 (approximately C$168,714).
A spokesperson for GreenShield told CTV News Toronto that it could not provide specific details on Tyrrell's claim as it contains private personal health information.
"We can confirm all claim decisions involve multiple levels of review with both internal claim examiners and external medical experts," the statement reads.
President of Travel Secure and travel insurance expert Martin Firestone told CTV News Toronto that most travel insurance policies have a stability clause stating a traveller's health must be completely stable for 90 days before the trip.
"You have to know what the stability clause is in your contract," said Firestone. "Even a change in medication can be enough to void your claim."
In the event of a claim, Firestone said most insurance companies will request doctor and medical records to see the state of your health before the travel date.
"If you have any of these things, a change in your prescriptions, doctor visits, complaints of any sort, they basically rule out of any chance of a claim being paid," Firestone said.
McMillian said he doesn't know how to pay the enormous medical bill.
"They are not aggressively chasing me yet, but I'm sure it's going to ramp up," said McMillian.
Firestone said anyone with a huge out-of-country medical bill can try to negotiate a lower amount.
"If you say, 'I have no money, I didn't get the insurance company to pay for this,' you can tell them what can we settle on, and many U.S. hospitals will settle for a significant reduction," said Firestone.
Firestone added doing nothing could prompt hospitals in the U.S. to come after you for the total amount and seize property if you have it in the U.S.
Firestone advises anyone planning to travel who feels unwell or has existing health problems may want to reconsider and stay home.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Disney+ following Netflix's lead in crack down on password sharing in Canada
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing passwords policy.
Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
The Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through a Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
U.S. judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A U.S. judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president's companies removed from his control and dissolved.
House of Commons to elect new Speaker as Rota's resignation takes effect
The resignation of House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is set to take effect this evening and procedure dictates MPs must go through the process of electing a new Speaker before they can continue with their normal business.
Health Canada is recalling these smart plugs over an electric shock risk
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for certain smart plugs due to the risk of electric shock.
Montreal
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
Westwood Senior High School closed as 'precaution' after threat
Westwood Senior High School in Hudson, Que. is closed Wednesday after a threat was made against it earlier this week.
-
Point-Saint-Charles residents bring noise complaints to town hall on REM
A group of frustrated residents gathered in Point-Saint-Charles Tuesday night to air their grievances with the new -- and noisy -- REM.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 14
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Wednesday with cross examination of London Police Service Const. Sarah Cochrane.
-
OPP to help residents fight fraud with information session
The Elgin County OPP detachment, along with the help of the Vienna Lions Club, will be hosting a ‘FIGHTfraud’ presentation and information session to help residents in the Municipality of Bayham.
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Kitchener
-
One dead after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a deadly shooting in Kitchener.
-
'This is finally finished': Driver who killed Ont. teen and hid vehicle for 14 years sentenced
The driver who hit and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old, and the woman who helped him cover it up, were sentenced in a Guelph court Tuesday, nearly 15 years after the fatal crash.
-
Tony Grace says goodbye to CTV Kitchener
After four years in Kitchener, and 22 years with CTV, Tony Grace is taking his talent to CTV National News.
Northern Ontario
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
-
Driver OK, but moose killed in northwest Ont. collision
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario say a driver was lucky to emerge unscathed in a recent collision with a moose.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in outstanding fines for red light running, photo radar violations
Drivers in Ontario and Quebec owe the city of Ottawa millions of dollars in unpaid fines for running red lights and photo radar violations over the past six years, according to statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa.
-
Fire damages Bank Street business overnight
Ottawa police are investigating an overnight fire at a business on Bank Street, one of two fires at businesses in the capital overnight.
-
Rockcliffe Park fountain fight a wellspring of cascading complaints
Construction of a water fountain in front of a home in one of Ottawa's most exclusive neighbourhoods has spilled over into a dispute that has involved police, bylaw, and emails to hundreds of people.
Windsor
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 14
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Wednesday with cross examination of London Police Service Const. Sarah Cochrane.
-
Lakeshore and LaSalle vote against regional garbage pick-up for Essex County
As organic waste collection becomes a requirement, the County of Essex is revisiting its garbage pick-up with two more municipalities voting against a regional approach.
-
St. Clair College names its 7th president
The St. Clair College Board of Governors has unanimously approved a new president for the college.
Barrie
-
West-end Barrie roads under lock-down while police investigate possible explosion
Barrie police are investigating an early-morning incident on Anne Street North.
-
New senior-centric development on the table at Barrie City Hall
Hundreds of new long-term care beds could be coming to Barrie in the coming years.
-
Massive police search underway for missing man in Bracebridge
Provincial police are conducting a massive search in Bracebridge for a man who went for a walk Saturday night and never returned.
Atlantic
-
'This was my home': N.B. senior believes renoviction was unfair
Ann Marie Lavigne, 68, lived at Résidence Ste-Thérèse in Dieppe, N.B. for three years before her lease was terminated this spring.
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
-
HRM investigating whether different pit bulls were involved in fatal attacks
Animal Control investigators in Halifax confirm they're examining the possibility two different pit bulls with the same owner were responsible for the deaths of two smaller dogs in Bedford, N.S., on the weekend.
Calgary
-
Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary
The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
-
Overnight fire rips through Skyview Ranch home
An early morning fire in the Calgary community of Skyview Ranch decimated a home and damaged two others.
-
Calgary police search for missing 13-year-old
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing teen.
Winnipeg
-
Crash in St. Vital leaves one person dead
One person is dead following a crash in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash
A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.
Vancouver
-
B.C. quietly employs foreign-trained doctors as equity and care concerns loom
Dozens of foreign-trained doctors are now working under special licenses requiring supervision in B.C. hospitals, while more are being recruited for deployment as family doctors in urgent care centres, CTV News has learned.
-
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
-
B.C. mayors react to newly unveiled housing targets
The province unveiled its new housing targets for 10 communities across B.C. – which found themselves earlier this year on the so-called “naughty list.”
Edmonton
-
House of Commons to elect new Speaker as Rota's resignation takes effect
The resignation of House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is set to take effect this evening and procedure dictates MPs must go through the process of electing a new Speaker before they can continue with their normal business.
-
'They're meaningless': Surveys on proposed Alberta pension plan receive mixed reactions
Alberta’s proposed provincial pension plan is creating mixed reactions as the government asks Albertans what they want to see if the province pulls out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooling trend begins today
The 20-something afternoon highs are done for a while. After five consecutive days above 20 C, a cooling trend is taking over.