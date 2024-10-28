Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says.
Stan Cho says his ministry has not spoken to the sprawling attraction, which is currently for sale and sits on 1,000 acres a short distance from Horseshoe Falls.
"I'll acknowledge that the site is well situated to the core," Cho said of the park's location, speaking with reporters recently at Queen's Park.
"There's no doubt about that, but it is privately held land and we are not currently in discussions with any of the private matters going around the sale of the land. But we know that there are other options."
The province would like to see an amusement park somewhere in the region to act as a marquee attraction as part of its "Niagara strategy," Cho said.
"There's a lot of land there that is available for things like amusement parks, increased shopping and all of that, five-star dining options," he said.
"Our goal isn't to pick exactly where and who, our goal is to create the conditions and provide the necessary sort of background with the foundation for those who want to invest capital to do it because there's going to be a return."
A new amusement park could be anywhere, and doesn't need to use the existing infrastructure of Marineland, he suggested.
The park said last year it was up for sale, but it has yet to announce a deal. Owner Marie Holer died last month, which set in motion a succession plan that has not been shared publicly.
This past summer, Marineland only opened for two months under significantly cheaper rates as it said it was "transitioning" to new owners. Much of the park, including its rides and many of the animals, was off-limits to visitors.
The park has been the site of a series of marine mammal deaths in recent years as the Ministry of the Solicitor General conducts a now four-year-long probe. Marineland has said the deaths are part of the cycle of life and defended its treatment of the animals.
"My main concern there is the animal welfare, just like the public," Cho said.
"We hope that they do the right thing and they listen to the public and look after the welfare of the animals."
Marineland did not respond to a request for comment about Cho's remarks and the government's plan for the region.
Doug Ford's government is looking to transform Niagara into a "Las Vegas of the north," Cho said at a recent committee meeting at Queen's Park.
Last week, he further explained the government's sprawling strategy for the area.
"I look at Niagara Falls as the hub of a wheel, but the spoke goes out 30 minutes in each direction to some of the most amazing places you've ever seen," he said.
The plans are grand, he explained, and they include a push for an international airport, more hotels, mass transit expansion within the region and more trains running to the area on GO Transit from Toronto.
"There is so much to offer within the region that we have not tapped, and what's been lacking is a cohesive vision to draw it together," Cho said.
"It's why people go to places like Las Vegas for four days or five nights, Niagara Falls for four hours or five hours or one night."
The province is also hoping to expand gaming and casino operations in the city.
The Trillium news outlet first reported on Ford's plan for casinos in the area.
Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, which operates both casinos in Niagara Falls, signed a deal with Ontario Lottery and Gaming in 2018 to operate any casinos in the city until 2040, the outlet reported.
Ford wants to modify that deal, calling it a "monopoly" for Mohegan. He said there is a "tremendous opportunity" with 11 million tourists coming to the region.
"We just want to modernize it and clean it up, get more opportunities, more economic development, increase tourism," Ford said in early October.
"There's a whole market south of the border and we'd love to have them come up and spend a weekend, spend a week."
Cho said the vision is in its early days, but he's bullish on transforming the area. He wants more people experiencing wineries in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and more Great Lakes cruise ships docking in Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
"This is going to put the Niagara region on the map in ways it's never been done before and we're super excited for it," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.
