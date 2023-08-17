Ontario university grad says car she purchased had odometer rolled back 100,000km

An Ontario woman who recently graduated from medical school says she was shocked to discover a car she bought on Facebook Marketplace had a rolled back odometer.

“The way the used car market is right now it is so difficult to find anything affordable" said Sameer, who asked that we only use her first name.

The car was a 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid with 163,000 kilometers selling for $7,500.

The seller said he could meet her on a street in a residential neighbourhood, but when she met him she noticed it was a woman’s name on the car ownership.

When she asked why, the man explained he was selling the car on behalf of his wife.

“So I thought this is a family that was trying to get rid of their car and he said his wife was selling it because she got a new one and they don't have room in the driveway for it," said Sameer.

The seller said someone else was planning to buy the car so she would need to purchase it right away, and even though he told Sameer he had a Used Vehicle Information Package (UVIP) that he purchased through Service Ontario, he failed to produce it.

They went to the bank and Sameer paid for the car, but when she went to Service Ontario, she found out the mileage on the car was not 163,00 km, it was in fact was 265,000 km.

The odometer had been rolled back and had more than 100,000 km more then she thought it had.

“I was extremely devastated. I would not have even taken the time to look at this car if I would have known the mileage that it had on it” said Sameer.

Criminals are using tools that allow them to roll back odometers so thousands of kilometers can just disappear.

When you buy a car privately you don't have the same protections as when buying through an Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) registered dealer which is why you have to make sure the seller is legitimate and not a curbsider.

"Chances are if you are buying through a curbsider there is something wrong with that vehicle. The odometer has been rolled back or it could be a rebuilt wreck" said Maureen Harquail, the CEO of OMVIC.

Sameer found out after buying her car the seller has been previously charged for rolling back odometers multiple times before and she has been advised to file a complaint with OMVIC.

Sameer wanted to share her story to warn other buyers to be careful.

"Be persistent and if the person doesn't have the used vehicle information package make sure you get it. Maybe my story can be something people can learn from” said Sameer.

Rolling back odometers is a crime that is punishable by fines or jail time. If you plan to buy a car privately don't be rushed, take it to your own mechanic for an inspection and if they won't let you it's probably best to walk away.