Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says

The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.

The source said the legislation, which is expected to be introduced on Monday, would cut gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting on July 1.

Premier Doug Ford promised during the 2018 campaign that he would reduce the price of gas by an average of 10 cents a litre.

Shortly after taking office in 2018, Ford scrapped the cap-and-trade system in Ontario, which his government claims reduced the price of gas by 4.3 cents per litre. But the move prompted the federal government to impose a carbon tax on the province, effectively wiping out the savings.

Last year, as gas prices soared in Ontario to record levels, Ford said he would fulfill his promise to further cut gas prices by 5.7 cents before the next budget, which at the time was set to be unveiled March 31, 2022.

However, in February, the government changed that date to April 30.

Gas prices in Ontario continued to hike this year, almost reaching $2 a litre last month.