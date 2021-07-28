TORONTO -- Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced plans to ramp up its procedural capacity Wednesday amid low COVID-19 case numbers and declining hospitalizations.

The Ministry’s Surgical Recovery Plan will see surgical and procedural output increased by 110 to 115 per cent with an investment of $324 million, according to a release on the plan.

“As the province continues to safely reopen, addressing the impacts of the pandemic on the ability for Ontarians to access health care services, specifically surgeries and procedures, is one of the Ministry of Health’s immediate recovery priorities,” the release said.

The plan will see 67,000 additional surgeries and 135,000 additional diagnostic imaging hours added to the system in an attempt to reduce wait times, improve access to care and support the government’s claims to end hallway healthcare, the Ministry said.

The plan intends to clear the provincial medical backlog by spring 2022.

Over the course of the pandemic, a portion of non-COVID-19 related healthcare services had to be paused, including twice when Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health made the decision to pause all non-elective surgeries — once in April 2020 during the pandemic’s first wave and again in April 2021.

Despite the backlog in procedures, the Ministry says that 76 per cent of all patients have now received their delayed surgeries and procedures and that 99 per cent of patients who required urgent care treatment have now received that treatment.

Data compiled by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) last month provided a glimpse into how long backlogs could take to clear within the province.

According to the OMA, if Ontario’s medical community worked at 120 per cent capacity, it would take them the following time periods to clear the backlog:

MRIs: 10 months

CT scans: 4 months

Cataract surgeries: 21 months

Knee replacements: 22 months

Hip replacements: 14 months

Cardiac surgery: 10 months

All told, over 465,000 surgeries took place in Ontario from April 2020 to March 2021.

This is a developing story. More to come...