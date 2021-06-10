TORONTO -- The Ontario government is set to provide an update on its COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan with details on second doses for hot spot areas, sources say.

Health Minister Christine Elliott along with Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will be providing an update Thursday afternoon.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto that the update will include information on second-dose allocation to hot spot regions.

Last Friday, the government announced that it was accelerating its second-dose strategy by expanding booking eligibility to more groups a few weeks ahead of schedule.

As of Monday, individuals 70 years and older, as well as anyone who had a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) on or before April 18, was allowed to book an earlier appointment for their second shot.

Those who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and want to receive a second dose of that vaccine or an mRNA vaccine are also now allowed to schedule their second shot at a pharmacy.

In the government’s initial plan, those 70 plus were only slated to become eligible to rebook on June 14 and those who had a first shot before April 18 were set to rebook on June 28.

Residents 80 and up became eligible to book an earlier second dose on May 28.

For those who rebook their second shot on the government’s booking site their first appointment will automatically be cancelled.

As of Tuesday evening, over 1.2 million people have been fully vaccinated in Ontario.

More than 10.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the province since mid-December.

Elliott and Jones are set to speak at 1 p.m. and CP24.com will carry the press conference live.

With files from Ashley Legassic