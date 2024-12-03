2 Ontario men charged after police seize US$40M in suspected cocaine from tractor-trailer in Illinois

Two Ontario men are facing charges after police in the U.S. say they seized 540 kilograms of cocaine from a tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 in Illinois.

According to a news release, Illinois State Police said officers arrested the two suspects on the afternoon of Nov. 29.

Police said at around 2:10 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper conducted a commercial vehicle inspection on a Volvo tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Henry County.

“During the commercial motor vehicle inspection, the trooper observed numerous indicators of criminal activity,” the news release read.

“A subsequent search revealed suspected cocaine. The total approximate weight of the cocaine located was 1,146 pounds and has an approximate street value of more than $40 million dollars.”

The accused, who police said are both residents of Ontario, have been identified as 27-year-old Vanshpreet Singh and 36-year-old Manpreet Singh.

They have been charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and cocaine trafficking.

Homeland Security Investigations has been called in to assist with the investigation.