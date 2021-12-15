The Ontario government announced Wednesday it will provide COVID-19 rapid tests to residents free of charge at pop-up sites and select LCBO locations effective immediately in what the province is calling a "holiday testing blitz."

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement in Toronto alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieren Moore and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones amid rising COVID-19 cases and growing concern over the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Take-home rapid tests will be made available at Yorkdale Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Upper Canada Mall, Canada Square and Water Park Place, among other locations across the province.

The sites will distribute free take-home rapid antigen test kits, subject to supply, and some will offer asymptomatic rapid antigen screening on-site, according to the government.

For a full list of pop-up testing locations where free rapid tests are being distributed, click here.

The government also said it will make take-home rapid tests available at select LCBO retailers, starting “with the busiest stores this week and with more stores being added in the coming days.” Locations and operating hours will be updated weekly, and no appointments will be required.

In an effort to curb transmission of the Omicron variant, Ford also announced on Wednesday that anyone over the age of 18 would be eligible to book a COVID-19 booster as of Monday and that all venues in the province with a usual capacity of 1,000 or more persons would be limited to 50 per cent capacity going forward.

