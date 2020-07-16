TORONTO -- Ontario’s share of the newly-announced $19 billion in federal funding meant to help provinces and territories recover from the COVID-19 pandemic will be about $7 billion.

Speaking at Craven Farms in Chatham, Ont. as part of his “summer tour” on Thursday, Premier Doug Ford applauded the agreement, thanking the federal government for the “desperately needed funding.”

“This historic agreement proves what we can do as a nation when we stand united,” Ford said. “My friends, make no mistake, by standing united, by standing together as a province, Ontario was in a strong position to get a deal from the federal government.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the funding announcement in Ottawa Thursday afternoon and said that seven priority areas were outlined in the provincial agreements. The priorities included testing for COVID-19, the purchase of personal protective equipment, supporting vulnerable populations and ensuring childcare availability.

He also said some of the funding will be earmarked for municipalities, but said it was up to each province to decide how to allocate the money.

"Our towns and cities have been at the forefront of responding to COVID-19,” Trudeau said. “Cities must remain up and running if our economy is to eventually get back up and running. If cities aren’t equipped for a safe restart, people will not be safe."

Trudeau added that provinces would not be allowed to “take money from one bucket and put it in another.”

The announcement comes after months of advocacy by big city mayors, who have argued that they are “bleeding” millions of dollars as businesses were shuttered and residents asked to stay home to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has renewed this call multiple times since the pandemic was declared in March, saying that without emergency funding thousands of city employees would have to be laid off and a number of critical services would have to be cut.

Toronto is said to be losing about $65 million a week in revenue because of the pandemic and officials predict the city could be out at least $1.5 billion by the end of 2020.

This estimation is based on a three-month lockdown and six-month recovery period and does not take a potential second wave of COVID-19 into account.

This is a developing news story. More to come.