Ontario to expand surgeries performed in private facilities, sources say
Senior provincial government sources say Ontario will perform thousands more surgeries in private facilities.
The sources -- who were not authorized to speak ahead of an announcement set for next week --say the province will expand existing independent health facilities' capacities in its first phase of surgical health-care reform.
They say the first phase will focus on expansion of cataract surgeries followed by a second phase that expands into low complex orthopedic surgeries like knee and hip replacements.
Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week they need those facilities to help address the growing backlog and that patients will not have to pay out of pocket for them.
Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced last summer the government's intention to perform some surgeries outside of the hospital system.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.
