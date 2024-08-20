TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario to close safe consumption sites near schools

    A naloxone kit is shown in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday November 13, 2017. Harm reduction workers in Toronto say supervised consumption sites and safe supply programs need to be expanded to prevent more overdose deaths in the city.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A naloxone kit is shown in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday November 13, 2017. Harm reduction workers in Toronto say supervised consumption sites and safe supply programs need to be expanded to prevent more overdose deaths in the city.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The Ontario government is moving to close safe consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed the move to CP24 Tuesday.

    The changes will mean that any site within 200 metres of a school will no longer be permitted.

    At the same time, new centres will be built with a focus on support and treatment for drug users.

    The premier's office said more details are expected to be provided by Health Minister Sylvia Jones later this afternoon.

    More to come…

