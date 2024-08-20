Ontario to close safe consumption sites near schools

The Ontario government is moving to close safe consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed the move to CP24 Tuesday.

The changes will mean that any site within 200 metres of a school will no longer be permitted.

At the same time, new centres will be built with a focus on support and treatment for drug users.

The premier's office said more details are expected to be provided by Health Minister Sylvia Jones later this afternoon.

More to come…